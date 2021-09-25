https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/vice-president-kamala-harris-hires-new-senior-advisers-including-jen-psakis-brother-in-law-to-help-with-pr/

The Daily Mail is reporting that Vice President Kamala Harris is expanding her team of senior advisers, hiring people to assist with “organizational development, strategic communications and long-term planning.” One of those advisers happens to be married to Jen Psaki’s sister.

The Mail reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris has expanded her team with new senior advisors, including the brother-in-law of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, as she faces public relations challenges over the border crisis.

Harris in recent months hired Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel, both of whom worked with her transition team, to assist with ‘organizational development, strategic communications and long-term planning,’ a White House official told the Washington Post.

Frankel, who worked as a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, is married to Psaki’s sister Stephanie Psaki, a senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new public relations hires come as Harris, who is viewed as likely to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, faces falling approval ratings and criticism over her handling of the border.

What handling of the border? And how surprised are we that yet another Obama administration alumnus is back?

Very swampy.

