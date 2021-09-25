https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/vice-president-kamala-harris-hires-new-senior-advisers-including-jen-psakis-brother-in-law-to-help-with-pr/

The Daily Mail is reporting that Vice President Kamala Harris is expanding her team of senior advisers, hiring people to assist with “organizational development, strategic communications and long-term planning.” One of those advisers happens to be married to Jen Psaki’s sister.

Kamala Harris hires Jen Psaki’s brother-in-law as adviser to help her through border crisis https://t.co/S89hCjymE4 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 25, 2021

The Mail reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris has expanded her team with new senior advisors, including the brother-in-law of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, as she faces public relations challenges over the border crisis. Harris in recent months hired Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel, both of whom worked with her transition team, to assist with ‘organizational development, strategic communications and long-term planning,’ a White House official told the Washington Post. Frankel, who worked as a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, is married to Psaki’s sister Stephanie Psaki, a senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services. The new public relations hires come as Harris, who is viewed as likely to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, faces falling approval ratings and criticism over her handling of the border.

What handling of the border? And how surprised are we that yet another Obama administration alumnus is back?

Hired to make her look good. He has his hands full. — D.R. (@BosToLax) September 25, 2021

If she was doing her job she wouldn’t need an advisor to help with messaging — Tim Kelley (@timkelley1521) September 25, 2021

Because Kamala Harris is too incompetent herself and in fact, is nowhere to be seen at the border with Mexico. — Daniel Haug (@hauda01) September 25, 2021

It’s not a communications problem. — Oswald McTavish (@Politipickle) September 25, 2021

Padding the payroll is not going to help her. — W. Clayton (@weciv01) September 25, 2021

Of course paid by the taxpayer. Because that’s how corrupt governments are run. — Banned in 3…2…1… (@ThenAtlasSpoke) September 25, 2021

Paraphrased, “Kamala Harris just gave Jen Psaki’s relatives a chunk of your tax dollars.” — Biggomamma (@biggomamma) September 25, 2021

She is only worried about her image…so sad — Daniel Novak (@Harbordan) September 25, 2021

These people are terminally inbred. — Lee Whitney (@LeeWhitneyHayek) September 25, 2021

Was Hunter unavailable? — joe (@jeepjoe) September 25, 2021

When you’re incompetent, hire a PR firm instead of, you know, actually trying to do your job. — Jeff (@jeff_karr) September 25, 2021

Very swampy.

View guest Kamala Harris can’t quite keep from giggling while explaining that Del Rio border footage reminds her of the American slavery era https://t.co/pNEXhFj6uw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 25, 2021

