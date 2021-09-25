https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/video-thousands-chant-fk-joe-biden-aaron-lewis-concert/
THOUSANDS of concertgoers chanted “F**k Joe Biden!” during the Aaron Lewis concert tonight.
Aaron Lewis led the massive audience in the “F**k Joe Biden!” chants.
Here’s the T-shirt Aaron Lewis wore to his concert last week.
Aaron Lewis of Staind with the shirt of the night pic.twitter.com/rQAJ3K5LsK
— John Granato (@johngranato) September 20, 2021
