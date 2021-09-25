https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/25/was-this-taken-from-your-hot-air-balloon-people-have-questions-about-ny-govs-photo-promoting-climate-week/

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently took over that job after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office in disgrace, but she remains among state Democrats calling to go “all-in on solar” to address the matter of climate change:

Hochul also wanted everybody to remember the lesson from “Climate Week,” which is intended to raise awareness about what Democrats say is the existential crisis that’s been created by the burning of fossil fuels. Here’s Hochul’s tweet:

Really? People have questions and thoughts about that:

Right!? We have no idea if Hochul’s in a private aircraft or commercial plane, but we do know that she didn’t get up there in an electric car.

Maybe she hitched a ride from private jet owner and eco-alarmist John Kerry.

That one’s as good as President Biden flying to NYC and taking a big SUV motorcade to the United Nations to sound a warning about climate change.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...