Democrat President Joe Biden demonized the American media during an Oval Office meeting on Friday with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he implored Modi not to call on reporters because then he, Biden, would either have to answer questions or have another embarrassing episode like the one earlier this week with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I think what we’re going to do is bring in the press,” Biden said as the two sat down. “The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press.”

Biden continued, “I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.”

The White House did not include Biden’s remarks demonizing American media and encouraging Modi to not call on reporters in the official White House transcript of the event.

WATCH: President Biden, during meeting with Indian PM Modi: “The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press…I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.” pic.twitter.com/VppL7973ma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

Katie Rogers , The New York Times: “I thought Modi had said this when I heard about it, but nope that’s the American president.”

, The New York Times: “I thought Modi had said this when I heard about it, but nope that’s the American president.” Chuck Ross, Washington Free Beacon: “India ranks 142nd in the world in press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders. Russia is 150th (U.S. is 44).”

The incident comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blamed Johnson this week for Biden’s refusal to answer questions during a similar meeting in the Oval Office. Johnson called on British reporters in the Oval Office to answer some of their questions and then when American reporters tried to ask Biden a question his aides shouted over them and he mumbled a short response to one question before reporters were hustled out of the room.

The White House press pool was so angered by Biden’s disrespect that they filed a formal complaint against Biden with Psaki, who apparently did nothing.

During a subsequent press briefing, Psaki blamed Johnson for Biden’s refusal to answer questions, saying, “Well, I think in that circumstance, and I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and with Prime Minister Johnson is so strong and abiding we will be able to move forward beyond this but he called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance.”

The two incidents from this week come as Biden has avoided the media for days after his administration admitted to killing an innocent family in Afghanistan, including seven children, in a drone strike. Biden has also sought to dodge questions about his disaster on the southern border but eventually addressed the situation when misleading photos were published online that leftists claimed showed U.S. Border Patrol agents “whipping” illegal immigrants that had crossed into the U.S. The photographer who took the photos said a few days later that the photos were “misconstrued” and that he’s “never seen them whip anyone.”

