Former President Donald Trump will host a political rally in Georgia on Saturday.

The Save America rally will be held in Perry, Georgia, and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Trump’s rally takes place one day after the Arizona 2020 election audit results were made public. Speaking along with Trump will be Herschel Walker, who hopes to challenge Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in the 2022 election and who has already received Trump’s full endorsement.

Also speaking at the rally will be Georgia GOP Congressman Jody Hice and Lt. Governor candidate Burt Jones.

