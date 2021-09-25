https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/were-a-little-tired-of-the-speeches-jen-psaki-isnt-hearing-solutions-to-the-border-challenge-from-republicans/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted as recently as Thursday that “there is certainly not an open border.” She also reacted to the “horrible and horrific” footage of Border Patrol agents doing their jobs keeping Haitian migrants on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. That footage of border agents cracking their “whips” at migrants has finally drawn the media’s attention to the “challenge” at the southern border, where 12,000 migrants had been living in an underpass in squalid conditions.

Psaki must “officially” not believe there is an open border and there’s no illegal immigration crisis, but she certainly seems to have lost her patience with Republicans who have made speeches about the border crisis without offering solutions. But solutions to what? If there’s no crisis, what’s there to solve?

The Recount originally posted this video with the tweet, “WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki calls out Republicans over immigration reform.” So the Biden administration has no plan and is waiting on Republicans to come up with one?

PSAKI: “There are a lot of Republicans out there giving speeches about how outraged they are about the situation at the border. Not many who are putting forward solutions.”pic.twitter.com/79HIvEnRWK — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 24, 2021

“All they had to do was NOTHING.” — Trump — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 24, 2021

Psaki basically admitted that the current administration has NO CLUE what to do about the crisis they created, and they’re waiting for Republicans to offer solutions they can use. Let’s not forget that “all Biden had to do was go to the beach.” Solutions were already in place! — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 24, 2021

Hmmm…seems to me that @POTUS and @VP worked hard to dismantle a Republican solution that was working and are now complaining that Republicans won’t offer solutions…. — Bob James (@rockyfort) September 24, 2021

As Fox News’ Peter Doocy replied when challenged, “I am not in charge of keeping the border secure. You guys are.”

You aren’t paying attention. Conservatives were engaged in a strategy on the border that was working. @POTUS @JoeBiden & his administration moved in, porked it all up, and now are trying to play the blame game. BTW, what’s the Border Czar, @VP @kamalaharris actually doing? — Mark J. Cain ن (@cainmarkj) September 25, 2021

Closing it would be the best option. Have y’all not thought of that??🤯 — Innocent bystander (@CantBelieveIt82) September 24, 2021

How about you send enough resources down there to stop people from just coming in unchecked Jen? You guys didn’t have any problem using the national guard to secure Washington from far less people for a month or so. — Ryno 👀 (@ryno110875) September 24, 2021

The situation was basically under control in the previous administration & the numbers of crossing diminishing as the physical barriers & strong policies were being implemented, it only took Biden a few days to remove all the progress & open the gates to create this human crisis! — Quantumrise (@Quantumfall) September 25, 2021

This seems like a total bait, a nice “gotem!” soundbite for them to play over and over on @CNN. If those same governors brought forward solutions, would the administration even listen? Governmental change is about compromise, and this is just more divisiveness. — Christian Ashliman (@cashliman) September 25, 2021

Trump. Past four years. Something about a wall, a “Stay in Mexico” policy, something something….. Maybe look into it, sounds promising. — BasedApe (@A_Based_Ape) September 25, 2021

Uh, I think I heard a few say close the border. If that isn’t a solution, I don’t know what is. — Donna McBroomTheriot (@TheDonnaMcBroom) September 25, 2021

Let me help you Ms Psaki. Solution = W-A-L-L. You’re welcome. — Gordon Moore 🇺🇸 (@Gordon_M00re) September 24, 2021

Build. The. Wall. — Rob Nelson (@RobertNelson23) September 24, 2021

Close the border, @PressSec. It’s the job of your administration to find a solution to the border invasion. — ⚔️Austere Nuclear (Peaceful) Scholar⚔️ (@commanderdata85) September 24, 2021

I recommend watching Psaki clips without sound before hearing it. Telling — Pookyhead (@Pookyhead2) September 24, 2021

Yeah, you can see her losing it in this clip even without the sound.

Solution: Reimplement the policy of the previous administration. — Sergeant Hulka (@Hulka_Sgt) September 24, 2021

The solution is simple: reinstate Trumps Remain in Mexico policy & the crisis goes away overnight. — Deplorable Andrew 🇺🇸 (@awmessenger) September 25, 2021

Something happened around Jan 2021 that caused the problem to spike. We should figure out what that was and reverse it. — HacerNoMal (@muyalazar) September 25, 2021

Providing border solutions. Isn’t that Biden’s job? — DonnaH (@DonnaLHull) September 25, 2021

Or Vice President Harris’ job.

Related:

Peter Doocy drops massive mic on Jen Psaki after she insists that ‘there is certainly not an open border’ and tries to make him the bad guy https://t.co/I14FeFdRVr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

