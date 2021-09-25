https://anotherwell.com/2021/09/25/when-life-gets-confusing/

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. – Proverbs 3:5-6

Life for each of us can get so confusing at times. It’s hard to understand why things happen the way they do or when they do. We don’t have a “crystal ball” to foresee what is around the corner. We don’t have the ability to know all the answers.

So, where do we turn when life gets messy and things get confusing?

Proverbs 3:5-6 says this, “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct they paths.” Words of wisdom from one of the wisest men in history.

He says, “in all thy ways” which means in whatever life brings, whatever path life takes us, or whatever circumstances we find ourselves facing. We must trust in Him at all times.

He alone knows the right way. He alone knows the reason and purpose of all we deal with. He alone has the strength and help we need to walk through this world safely and calmly.

Whatever has you confused today, look to Him, lean upon Him, trust Him and He will direct you on the right course you need to follow.

