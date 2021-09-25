https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/will-we-tire-of-winning-patriots

Y’know how sometimes you find yourself whistling a tune without even realizing how Freudian it is? Well this week while stacking firewood, I’ve often caught myself whistling, “I have a beautiful feeling, everything’s going my way” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical OKLAHOMA! Y’know how sometimes you find yourself whistling a tune without even realizing how Freudian it is? Well this week while stacking firewood, I’ve often caught myself whistling, “I have a beautiful feeling, everything’s going my way” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical OKLAHOMA! After months of one-step-forward-and-five-steps-back headlines, it almost seems like maybe, kinda’, sorta’ the tide is turning and the winds of outrageous fortune are finally blowing in the Patriots’ general direction. Now it’s only one-step-forward-and-three-steps-back. It all started last week when Maricopa County basically threw up their hands and said, “Phooey! Take the damn routers!” Quick! My smelling salts! I never thought I’d live to see the day. (Of course, they’ve been monkeyed with!) Then the FDA said, “Whoa, horsey” on the Pfizer booster shots while Boris Johnson nixed “Vax” Passports in England. Blimey! I nearly went arse over teakettle with surprise. Next Pelosi got heckled with shouts of “Trump won!” on the streets of England while a veteran of the Iraq War leaped to his feet and called George W. Bush a liar and murderer to his face. To his face!!!



“They will not be able to walk down the street.” (#3815) But the clincher came when Adam “Pencil Neck” Schiff pushed a bill to limit Presidential Powers. For once I agreed with Dave of the Ocasionally-Too-Much-Hopium X22 Report: They wouldn’t have done it if they didn’t fear President Trump, one of the Little Trumplettes or at least a solid MAGA Patriot being the next occupant of the White House. But if you’re still disappointed, jaded, cynical and think I’m whistlin’ Dixie, keep reading!

Screw This! We’re Outta Here!





How do you know when an Administration is on its last legs? How do you know when an Administration is on its last legs? When it’s own Party walks out on it! That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday, 9/22 during an Intelligence Briefing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the Fake Biden Administration. That’s two lies in one title: They weren’t Intelligent and they weren’t Brief. In fact, they were so unforthcoming, and stupid…I mean, Psaki Level Pstupid…that the Committee walked out in disgust. Finally! Something both sides of the aisle could agree on. Screw this! We’re outta here. I still maintain, as I wrote in Is Afghanistan the Off Ramp for Disgruntled Democrats?, that somewhere deep inside (almost) everyone is a kernel of decency. A “Hells no” point where things are just too stupid, too illogical and/or too evil for them to accept anymore. Even Democrats are reaching their “Hells no” point and it’s all thanks to the Xiden/Harris Regime. They have one chance: a mere four years to implement the entire evil Georgia Guidestones/New World Order/Great Reset/Rothschilds/Soros Agenda and they’re going hellbent for leather. No finesse. No subtlety. Brute force at Mach 5. It’s a gift. A gift to us. Nothing and no one else could’ve Red Pilled the globe as efficiently as Xiden and Harris are doing in their unseemly, clumsy haste and Mankind is rising to fight for their Freedom. Of course, the Mainstream Media won’t talk much about it but in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday, thousands marched against the lockdowns and against the demand that all constructions workers take the jibby-jibby-jab. In Germany and Switzerland, ProLife rallies took place this week! This is the first time I’ve heard of anyone rallying about anything in Switzerland. Cool! Meanwhile, the too-obviously-a-set-up J6 rally in DC fizzled spectacularly. Fool us once! And speaking of intelligence, this is one of the funniest bits I’ve ever seen! It insults everyone so thoroughly I can’t believe it’s still on YouTube. Heck! They’ve even scrubbed Mr. Rogers but somehow Danny Kaye slipped past the censors.

Pissing Off the Military





How many times have you heard, “The military is the only way”? Gobs of times, especially if you’re a devotee of the X22 Report! How many times have you heard, “The military is the only way”? Gobs of times, especially if you’re a devotee of the X22 Report! That quote comes, of course, from Q post #26: “Think about it logically. The ONLY WAY is the MILITARY. Fully controlled. Save & spread (once 11.3 verifies as 1st marker). Biggest advanced drop on Pol” and many Patriots have been impatiently muttering, “C’mon already” even though the military getting involved worked so spectacularly in Myanmar…NOT! Well, I had a sudden flash of gratitude the military has not gotten involved after the news about Benedict Milley broke a fortnight ago. Rather a lot has been leaking out about a lot of very high uppity-up scumbags recently. Where does it all come from!?! But if the military does get involved, Fake Xiden couldn’t have ensured they’ll be on our side any better. He clinched their loyalty not to him when the Navy SEALS were told, “No jab, no deployment” and the entire military were threatened with dishonorable discharges if they refused to accept the jab of death. Hmmmm, get jabbed and die or don’t get jabbed and live. Decisions, decisions. While were on the topic, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller who so spectacularly resigned his commission effective 9/11 is now bringing charges against Marine General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. for Dereliction of Duty specifically for the deaths of the Marines in Afghanistan on August 26th. It only takes one brave man and Lt. Col. Scheller is that man! Oorah! If the military must get involved, then thank God Milley’s been exposed and Biden’s pissed them off! We’re all on the same page now.

Pride Goeth…



There are two stories I hear over and over. The first story is, “They worked hard all their lives looking forward to retirement and dropped dead two years after retiring.” The second is, “They tweeted ‘Damn the unvaxed’ and then dropped dead from the vax.” (It’s not, btw. Not a vaccine at all, regardless of how Miriam Webster redefines the word “vaccine.” This recently retired Notre Dame professor (and grammar Nazi!) ticks both boxes. Karen Croake Heisler retired in 2019 and, after tweeting “Damn the unvaccinated” on 9/14 suddenly Croaked on 9/19. Now, of course her obituary claims she died from cancer (which she hadn’t mentioned on Twitter since Nov. 2020), but here’s a funny thing: her untimely demise came just twelve days after she’d received her third (count it! third!) jibby-jibby-jab. And now the debate rages on Twitter: Did she die from cancer or did she die from the jab??? In one of her last bitter tweets (of many nasty tweets), this beauty stated:



Well, guess what, Buttercup!? That’s just how it works, especially up here with Sanford Medical. Even if your cardiologist orders you to be admitted to hospital, you are forced to go through ER where the ER doctor will pull rank on your cardiologist, deny admittance and send you home perhaps to die. And that was before the plandemic! True story. It happened to my Michael and I was livid with anger. Well, guess what, Buttercup!? That’s just how it works, especially up here with Sanford Medical. Even if your cardiologist orders you to be admitted to hospital, you are forced to go through ER where the ER doctor will pull rank on your cardiologist, deny admittance and send you home perhaps to die. And that was before the plandemic! True story. It happened to my Michael and I was livid with anger. But I digress. If you’re a Karen like Karen, you see the beds as filled with the unjabbed. But the news venues Patriots depend on for truth all say the beds are mostly filled with the jabbed who are now suffering the Delta variant which, surprise surprise, they got from the jibby-jibby-jab. Of course, Karen’s passing is heartbreaking for her family but it’s also a story I’ve seen repeated so many times. They bragged about their jab on social media. They damned the unjabbed and then dropped dead themselves. All I’m saying is, take care! Pride and the jab often goeth before a fall! There’s a whole website about it: thecovidblog.com

…and in conclusion…



If you had told me Fake Joe Biden would still be playing at Fake President nine months after his Fake Inauguration , I wouldn’t have believed you. I would have thought certainly the election mess would’ve been cleaned up by now, or at least, Fake Biden would’ve stepped aside and let Kommiela try her hand at destroying our great country. On the other hand, I also expected the Chinese trooops perched on our Southern and Northern borders to come marching in or the power grid to go kaput so, on balance, things are actually better than I expected. And I’ve got a funny feeling they’re about to get a whole lot better. It’s still an agonizingly slow one-step-forward-and-three-steps back process but when even the Democrats are saying, “Hells no” to Joe, I like it. I like it a lot.

And with the Arizona Senate’s Report on the Maricopa Forensic Audit and President Trump’s next Save America rally only hours away, things are looking up, Patriots. So hold your head up high, keep a smile on your face and keep whistling.

