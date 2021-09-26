https://noqreport.com/2021/09/26/41-state-legislators-demand-50-state-audit-of-election/

The audit from the state of Arizona was supposed to end all the questions about the 2020 election in the state, but neither side is giving in and questions continue to be raised.

The media and Democrats insist that the audit confirms that Joe Biden won the state fair and square but there are still some Republicans who do not believe that, and who believe there were shenanigans in the election.

Now, Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers has announced that 41 state legislators from multiple states are calling for a forensic audit of all 50 states and decertification where warranted, she announced on Twitter.

“41 Legislators from Multiple States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives,” she said in a tweet on Saturday.

Advertisement 41 Legislators from Multiple States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/Hoz6zUBtZq — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 25, 2021 “To the citizens of the United States of America,” the letter began.“We the […]