https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/9-teachers-fired-for-refusing-vaccine-students-hold-protest/

Posted by Kane on September 26, 2021 9:24 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Protest yesterday at Good Shepherd School in Brooklyn where 9 teachers were fired for refusing the Vaccine.

Rev. McCall speaks out against Mandates in Brooklyn…

Kids chant ‘our bodies, our choice’…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...