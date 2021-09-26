https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/9-teachers-fired-for-refusing-vaccine-students-hold-protest/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
One of the students at good shepherd school in Brooklyn NY where 9 people were fired from the school for not being vaxxed.
The student stated ” everyone should have a Choice ” #NYC #BREAKING #Vaccination pic.twitter.com/Ty8BqqPXRB
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 24, 2021
Protest yesterday at Good Shepherd School in Brooklyn where 9 teachers were fired for refusing the Vaccine.
Rev. McCall speaks out against Mandates in Brooklyn…
Reverend Kevin McCall Civil-rights Leader speaks out about the 9 Teacher’s who were fired from their jobs at Good shepherd school in Brooklyn NY for not being vaxed . @iamrevkev #vaccine #MyBodyMyChoice #mandate pic.twitter.com/hEpOoI9svS
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 24, 2021
Kids chant ‘our bodies, our choice’…
#HappeningNow at good shepherd public School in Brooklyn NY where 9 teachers were fired from their jobs because they are not vaxed. They also stated the teachers had religious and medical exempts. #VaccinePassports #Covid_19 #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/pNB0ZG827q
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 24, 2021