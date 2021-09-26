https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/573975-abbott-promises-to-hire-border-patrol-agents-punished-by-biden

Texas Gov. Greg AbbottGreg AbbottWhere election review efforts stand across the US The Memo: Trump’s Arizona embarrassment sharpens questions for GOP Texas limits business with Ben & Jerry’s over Israel move MORE (R) on Sunday pledged his support for any Border Patrol agents who are punished by the Biden administration, saying he will hire any who are at risk of losing their jobs.

When asked by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceYarmuth and Clyburn suggest .5T package may be slimmed Budget chairman: Debt ceiling fight ‘a ridiculous position to be in’ NIH director expects booster shots to be expanded, despite recommendation MORE to respond to images of officers on horseback blocking Haitian migrants from entering the U.S. while appearing to use their reins for intimidation, Abbott laid blame on the Biden administration, saying “they wouldn’t have been in that situation had the Biden administration enforced the immigration laws.”

President Biden Joe BidenHaiti prime minister warns inequality will cause migration to continue Pelosi: House must pass 3 major pieces of spending legislation this week Erdoğan says Turkey plans to buy another Russian defense system MORE has condemned the images of mounted officers aggressively blocking Haitian migrants from crossing the border and has promised that there will be consequences.

“If he takes any action against them whatsoever — I have worked side by side with those Border Patrol agents — I want them to know something. If they are risk of losing their job by a president who is abandoning his duty to secure the border, you have a job in the state of Texas. I will hire you to help Texas secure our border,” said Abbott on Sunday.

During the interview, Wallace also asked Abbott to respond to accusations that he is exceeding his authority in handling the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, noting that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Merrick GarlandHouse passes bill to ensure abortion access in response to Texas law Delta pushes for national ‘no fly’ list of unruly passengers after banning 1,600 from flights Democrats demand more action from feds on unruly airline passengers MORE has threatened to sue Abbott.

“Because the Biden administration is refusing to do its duty to enforce the laws of the United States, they have left Texas in no position other than for us to step up and do what we have to do,” Abbott said. “I’m going to step up and do whatever I have to do to make sure that I protect the people of Del Rio, as well as all these other communities in the state of Texas that the Biden administration is ignoring.”

