A remarkable contrast video shows the words the Australian Prime Minister delivered during the United Nations General Assembly, while contrasting the brutality that Morrison’s various police units are unleashing in the streets all around Australia.

The original version of this video is being throttled by Google [SEE HERE]. However, a Rumble Version has been uploaded. The video used to overlay the speech is actual news footage from the past five days in Australia.

In virtually every large metropolitan area in the country, State Police, Riot Squads and jackboots can be found beating citizens who leave their homes or refuse to show their approved transit papers. Australians, who attempt to protest the COVID lockdowns and forced vaccinations, are subject to being shot, beaten, arrested and in come cases of female victims, sexually assaulted by police officers. Australia has descended into totalitarianism, and is not easily the most dystopian state in the former free democratic world.

The Taliban in Afghanistan are mild compared to the police units operating in many cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Checkpoints are commonplace everywhere, and quarantine camps for the non-compliant have been established. It is beyond absurd.

