“Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help, who rely on horses, who trust in the multitude of their chariots and in the great strength of their horsemen, but do not look to the Holy One of Israel, or seek help from the LORD.” (Isaiah 31:1). This cautionary warning in the Bible is indicative of the predicament many conservatives find themselves in today. Conservatives have been so completely reliant on the societal infrastructure created by the left that it has made it easy to shut them down socially and possibly financially, without recourse. But there is hope.

Dr. Bobby Lopez and Jeff Dornik join “After Dark” to discuss “Cancel Proof Christianity” a conference that will “create schools, workplaces, media platforms, and churches that are truly independent of the control and financial dependency of antichristian and antichrist forces within and outside the church, which hold the power to silence us.”

According to the website, the conference “is ruthlessly practical about starting what they hope will be a movement to make Christianity “cancel-proof.” The event takes place Saturday in Dallas, Texas, and will feature speakers in the disciplines of education, health, math, and science. Participants are able to attend in person or online. While both men acknowledge that this will be a monumental effort to regain the space lost to the left, they are committed to seeing it through.

Dr. Bobby Lopez is a Yale graduate who was raised in a home with two moms. He was a part of the gay lifestyle for many years, before becoming a Christian and repenting. He’s now happily married with children. He’s been in academia his whole life, and was recently a professor at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary before getting fired for sharing his testimony and talking about child abuse among the gay community. He wrote a chapter about the decay of seminaries in the book “Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America.” He’s also featured in the upcoming documentary by Judd Saul and Trevor Loudon Enemies Within the Church.

Jeff Dornik is an author, podcaster, and speaker focusing on both politics and the Christian church. He is the founder and CEO of The GateKeepers, a Christian podcast network, as well as the co-founder and CEO of Freedom First Network, a conservative political podcast network. He’s the host of four podcasts: Freedom One-On-One, Let’s Talk Right Now, Conversations with Jeff, and The GateKeepers Podcast. Through his publishing company, The GateKeepers Publishing, he’s co-authored two books: Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement (featuring authors like Brannon Howse, Mychal Massie, Andy Woods, and more) and Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America.

