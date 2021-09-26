https://creativedestructionmedia.com/opinion/2021/09/26/beware-dr-scott-gottlieb-covid-makes-him-rich/

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR

Guest post by Dr. Smith

On 22 September 2021, CNBC reported the CDC recommended Pfizer Covid boosters for Americans 65 and over and for high risk populations, but stopped short of recommending Covid boosters for all. On 24 September 2021, CNBC reporters interviewed Dr Scott Gottlieb about the CDC Recommendation. Dr Gottlieb criticized the wording and narrower scope of eligibility.

Dr Scott Gottlieb is a board member of Pfizer, shareholder of Pfizer, author promoting a book on the Covid pandemic, and a contributor to CNBC. Pfizer is the largest Covid vaccine producer in the US (committed to making 4 billion doses) and according to Morningstar’s Karen Anderson stands to make $26 Billion dollars in the next year globally from Covid vaccine sales.

In 1961, President Eisenhower remarked in his farewell address, “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” In 2021, I would argue the pharmaceutical/biotech industry has potential to influence government policy due to the Covid pandemic and consequently profit from deals made. To this end, Dr Scott Gottlieb is an advisor to the public (via CNBC), and government and also stands to gain personally by Pfizer selling Covid vaccines. This constitutes a tremendous conflict of influence. Furthermore, the outsized influence of major pharmaceutical/biotech corporations who stand to gain billions in vaccine sales via government agencies is concerning. I speculate this is a major contributor to the CDC resistance to outpatient treatments (Ivermectin among others) that have been around for years and are very cheap and therefore not large moneymakers for drug corporations.

Although Dr Gottlieb was the former commissioner of the FDA, he is currently making personal financial gains from Pfizer and his book deals. Drug companies should focus on developing treatments and mass production of products and should not be involved in public opinion/policy.

Penned under pseudonym due to US Medical organizations trending towards censoring physicians

This letter is the opinion of the author and does not represent the stance of any organizations or corporations

One thing you can do RIGHT NOW is help CDMedia fight the Marxist political narrative! DONATE HERE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

