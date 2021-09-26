https://noqreport.com/2021/09/26/big-pharmas-five-major-minions-that-everyone-vaxxed-or-unvaxxed-must-oppose/

The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma.

What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play.

Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more.

This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys.

All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something.

Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC.

This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations.

Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward.

That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.”

Mainstream media and Big Tech are the next two on the list of Big Pharma minions. We’ll cover them together since both have the role of being “arbiters of truth,” amplifying what supports the narrative du jour and suppressing anything that opposes it. It’s blatantly obvious based upon their actions, including an unwillingness to cover adverse reactions. They’ve been ordered to push the agenda and to censor anything that goes against it. That means quashing anyone who openly talks about the inefficacy of the drugs. It means absolute censorship of those who discuss the unambiguous risks associated with the injections.

This is why it’s a very sad thing that many if not most in conservative media have self-censored discussions about the vaccines. They know their Google Adsense accounts will be banned, cutting them off from the biggest revenue teat for their websites. They know Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and others will blacklist their content, cutting off their biggest suppliers of traffic. They might carefully report news about the vaccines from time to time, but they dare not speak out directly against them.

Academia is the fourth minion of Big Pharma. The indoctrination factories they call public schools, colleges, and universities have been rapidly opening up to the agendas sent to them from the architects of The Great Reset for decades, long before The Great Reset even had a name. Their vision of a Neo-Marxist future requires complete compliance, dependence, and acceptance of government power. No mandate is severe enough for academics. No law goes far enough. They are the people who have manufactured the obedience we’re seeing in America today, an obedience that would never have been possible just a generation ago.

Some may wonder what their role is in helping Big Pharma. They set the standards for how society will be in the future by brainwashing young people into the authoritarian mindset. Their creeping Neo-Marxist push has fomented into a full-blown revolution, one that does not require or even want guns. They train children to defer to authority in all forms.

As mentioned above, there is no reason to vaccinate young people. There is also no reason for children to wear face masks. They are physically and psychologically damaging today, but the generation of compliant adults that they’re breeding as a result will operate like terrified drones, assuming we even survive as a nation for that future to come to be.

The final major minion of Big Pharma requires no incentive. They are willing and active participants in the conspiracy, and in their minds they’re simply “doing their part” because “we’re all in this together” and “we can get life back to normal if we all comply.” You may already know the group to which I’m referring. It’s the vaxx-nannies. The useful idiots. The average, everyday Americans who have been exposed to enough propaganda and fearmongering to make them willing to do anything if it will get America near 100% vaxxed.

That’s not to say that anyone who has taken the jabs falls into this category. Most do not. They got their shots for whatever reason and they’re going about their business.

The useful idiots are the people who remain as uneducated about the vaccines as possible. If you are a vaccine skeptic, you may come across some of these people. They go after you if they see you in public without a mask. They don’t want to hear anything you have to say about the science. Any time you say anything about the vaccines, they’ll ask you if you’re a doctor. These are the Faucists, the feeble-minded folks who are often the most challenging to break free from their cult.

By “feeble-minded,” I’m not saying they’re necessarily stupid. There are many otherwise intelligent people who push the vaccines as if society will collapse any minute because YOU’RE not vaccinated. Their minds were either feeble and susceptible to suggestion before Pandemic Panic Theater began or they’ve been rendered so by the incessant nagging from the aforementioned four other major minions.

All five of these groups work directly or indirectly for Big Pharma. That should be where the story ends, but there’s a bigger question that needs to be asked even if I can’t supply a full answer. I mentioned in the beginning that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. I also mentioned The Great Reset, which is an open declaration of the goals of the powers-that-be.

The question that needs to be answered is who is pulling Big Pharma’s strings? If this were simply about greed and control, I believe we could defeat it easily with the constant drumbeat of the truth. But if 2020 and 2021 have taught us anything, it’s that the truth does not necessarily rise above the fray the way it used to in the recent past.

The truth coming from Israel and the United Kingdom should have demolished vaccine mandates before they even began. The truth coming from Sweden should be opening up schools and places of business without restrictions. The truth in the data here in the United States should have made us reverse course long ago on the vaccines altogether. Instead, we’re seeing everything pushing forward despite these truths.

That cannot be driven by Big Pharma’s greed alone. What proponents of The Great Reset and adherents to Neo-Marxism rarely say out loud is that to achieve their goals requires the complete implosion of the systems that make America strong and keep our nation operating. Capitalism, freedom, personal responsibility, innovation, incentive, and exceptionalism have served this nation and western society in general exceedingly well over the decades.

The architects of The Great Reset and their Neo-Marxist partners do not feel that way about these tenets. They believe a brighter future requires fundamental changes in the entirety of the world. Those changes must start with the United States if they have hopes of accomplishing their goals.

In short, they must destroy the foundations of America completely in order to attempt to build it back up to match their visions. If they get their way, there will be the need for Modern Monetary Theory to reign. We’re already seeing it today with the massive spending bills being pushed on Capitol Hill. They’re only going to get bigger if we don’t put a stop to it.

This brings us back to Big Pharma. The vaccines may be killers in both the short term and far worse in the long term. They may be variant magnets, attracting whatever Greek letter is next on the list. I don’t want to dismiss any theories that I cannot debunk, but I do want to focus on the less-conspiratorial use of the vaccines and how they would fit into the nefarious machinations of the powers-that-be.

With mandates and passports already in play, a future is being built in which perpetual boosters will be requirements for access to society. If one wants to live in the “new normal” they’re building, they’ll need to show their papers. Today, it’s quickly becoming “no jab, no job.” Tomorrow, it will be “no jab, no food or housing.”

Those who have been “fully vaccinated” today will no longer be considered so in the near future. If they want to continue to enjoy the privileges given to members of the vaxxed club, they’ll need to get their booster. Then, they’ll need to get their next boosters. And as the frequency of boosters increases, society’s collapse will be in full-swing.

Big Pharma is greedy, but that’s just capitalism. They’re also corrupt, as are the government officials and bureaucrats beholden to them. But the fact that our best efforts have barely been able to slow the mandate train tells us the greater agenda is driving it all. So, if Big Pharma is calling the shots, who’s pulling their strings? That’s the question that needs to be answered, and at this point anything I offer is mere speculation.

This is not all doom and gloom, though I can understand if it seems that way. Those with a Biblical worldview knows how the story ends, and for that we should rejoice even if we are, indeed, in the end times. Those who do not hold such a view still know that we have a hard fight against very powerful foes, and it’s a fight that we might even lose. Either way, our mission remains the same. We need to spread the truth, counteract their plans in any legal we can, and unite to put forth the strongest possible opposition.

However bad you think it is, it’s probably worse. However good you think it can be if we can defeat the powers-that-be, it’s almost certainly better than that. We fight the good fight because doing otherwise is certain defeat.

