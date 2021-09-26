http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fk3omlGfn9o/

On Sunday, Sunday, on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) ripped President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Blackburn told host John Catsimatidis that Biden, through his “open-border policy,” is “turning every town into a border town and every state into a border state.”

“I think the thing we’re hearing most about in my office right now is what is going on with the southern border because it is amazing that we see this president with his decisions turning every town into a border town and every state into a border state,” Blackburn advised. “And you know, John, I think that with people watching what is happening, seeing that footage, and then hearing from these families of the Border Patrol and many of the Border Patrol themselves about their concerns that they now realize this is a humanitarian crisis, a health crisis, an environmental crisis, and, of course, a national security crisis.”

“Tennesseans look at this, and then they tell me they feel like that this is intentional,” she added. “This is Biden’s border policy, and it’s not a border security policy or a homeland security policy — it is an open border policy.”

Blackburn warned the open border policy could lead to people entering the country who “seek to do us harm.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

