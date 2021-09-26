https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/26/burn-gad-saad-zings-gov-kathy-hochul-tweeting-about-fighting-climate-change-from-her-likely-private-plane-and-lol/

And we thought Andrew Cuomo was a tool.

Ok, he really is, but his replacement isn’t proving to be much better.

Would someone pretty please get Gov. Kathy Hochul a mirror and a serious dose of self-awareness? Surely someone close to her could have explained how bad this looks …

Tweeting about fighting climate change and posting a picture taken from a plane? REALLY?

Out the window. Amazing. As Climate Week comes to a close I’m reminded — THIS is what we are fighting for. pic.twitter.com/etoO9Ce1NZ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 24, 2021

Look at her, burning lots and lots and lots of jet fuel, babbling about how she is fighting to protect all of that pretty Earth stuff. And they wonder why nobody takes the Left the least bit seriously when they tell us CLIMATE CHANGE IS DESTROYING OUR LIVES. If this were true, she’d be taking public transport or at least flying commercially.

Gad Saad dropped her.

It’s wonderful to see you flying in a jet plane solely powered by solar panels. [I’ll also retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 25, 2021

How much aviation fuel was burned to get this pic, kitten? — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) September 25, 2021

Answer the question, kitten.

From your private jet? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2021

WOW !!! That’s a REALLY tall ladder you’re standing on right there, eh ?? EOM — Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) September 25, 2021

Cool. Pedal powered aircraft? — Crowbacca (@Crowesq) September 25, 2021

don’t worry, habibis. Jay and i got this. pic.twitter.com/tSY9ZznMBn — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 25, 2021

The absence of self-awareness this tweet showcases is fascinating. — don’t even go there, whoadie (@deepSouthHonky) September 25, 2021

