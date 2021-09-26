https://www.oann.com/cdc-director-says-children-should-be-able-to-go-trick-or-treating-this-halloween/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cdc-director-says-children-should-be-able-to-go-trick-or-treating-this-halloween

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during a news conference at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:07 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely celebrate Halloween this year as long as they stay outside. In an interview on Sunday, Walensky said kids should be able to trick-or-treat safely, despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walensky also issued a warning against celebrating in large groups by warning against gathering indoors or in places which could be so-called super spreader events.

“If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely, I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups”

This comes as several COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have been seeking FDA approval for their vaccine’s use in children aged 5 to 11. Walensky said upon FDA approval, the federal government would be ready to manufacture a vaccine, which would be one-third of the usual dose.

