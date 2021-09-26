https://www.dailywire.com/news/chamber-of-commerce-will-stop-endorsing-dems-who-vote-for-3-5-trillion-social-welfare-bill

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has released a series of advertisements targeted at five moderate Democrats it has previously supported.

The lobbying organization — which represents over three million American businesses — launched the six-figure campaign to oppose Congressional Democrats’ pending $3.5 trillion social welfare bill. As The Daily Wire previously reported, the legislation would establish universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, a paid family and medical leave benefit, and additional Medicare benefits.

The Chamber of Commerce’s advertisements ran in the districts of Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA).

All five Democratic lawmakers have previously been endorsed by the Chamber. Nevertheless, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark called the social welfare bill “an existential threat to America’s fragile economic recovery and future prosperity.”

“We will not find durable or practical solutions in one massive bill that is equivalent to more than twice the combined budgets of all 50 states,” she added. ”The success of the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations provides a much better model for how Congress should proceed in addressing America’s problems.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Chamber of Commerce — one of the most powerful lobbying forces in Washington — faced pressure last year due to its endorsement of twenty-three Democratic freshman candidates for the House of Representatives. The move was criticized by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of Craig said: “In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation. Your continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans.”

A press release from Harder’s office states that the lawmaker was awarded the “Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award” by the Chamber “for his support of policies that protect America’s free enterprise economy.” The Chamber also granted Axne the “Spirit of Enterprise” award in 2020 due to her “voting record in the first half of the 116th Congress.”

