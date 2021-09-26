https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christiane-amanpour-looks-pretty-stupid/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Liz Harrington dropped the hammer on Amanpour

With Politico’s incredibly belated “revelation” about the validity of the 2020 New York Post stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop, it is interesting to look back at the sheer desperation on the part of much of the media to discredit that story as Russian disinformation.

One amusing example was CNN/PBS anchor Christiane Amanpour being openly contemptuous as she interviewed Liz Harrington. It’s not hard to imagine CNN president Jeffrey Zucker screaming into her earpiece to get the discussion off that taboo Hunter Biden laptop story.

Full transcript at Newsbusters…





