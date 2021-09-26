https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-25-covid-hospitalizations-due-to-other-causes.html

Big Pharma and mainstream media have made it seem like getting vaccinated is the key to ending the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Now, government officials are also mandating vaccinations even among people who don’t wish to get inoculated, forcing some to choose between losing their jobs or getting vaccinated against their will.

However, study reveals that the recorded rates of coronavirus hospitalizations have been exaggerated – no doubt to strike fear into an already panicking and misinformed public.

The shocking study, called “The COVID-19 Hospitalization Metric in the Pre- and Post-vaccination Eras as a Measure of Pandemic Severity: A Retrospective, Nationwide Cohort Study,” has examined admissions data of patients in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system from March 1 to June 30.

While the study is available for preprint only, meaning it still hasn’t been peer-reviewed, it clearly shows that there are people trying to manipulate data about hospitalization rates throughout America.

According to the findings, only 52 percent of people admitted with coronavirus at VA hospitals during the study period have been diagnosed with a moderate-to-severe disease. On the other hand, only 48 percent have had mild or asymptomatic disease.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are due to incidental findings

The researchers consider the disease moderate-to-severe if “the use of any supplemental oxygen or documented blood oxygen levels of less than <94 percent is needed among people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.”

Almost 40 percent of all coronavirus hospitalizations have been classified as mild or asymptomatic before the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

The researchers said that disease severity is currently lower for both unvaccinated and vaccinated patients compared to disease severity before the vaccine rollout. (Related: AMA teaching doctors how to LIE to the public about covid, instructing them to claim all hospitalizations are “deaths” from covid.)

Meaning, almost 50 percent of all hospitalizations linked with a positive coronavirus are because of incidental findings. Dr. Shira Doron, study co-author and infectious disease epidemiologist, says patients admitted with – not because – of coronavirus should not be counted as COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of late August, more than 100,000 people in the country have been hospitalized with coronavirus, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But here’s the catch: The hospitalized patients have had the disease, but it’s not 100 percent confirmed if it is the reason for the hospitalization.

Hospital staff getting fired over decision not to get vaccinated

Hospitals across America are struggling amid critical staffing shortages even before the coronavirus pandemic began. But the added strain of the pandemic has emphasized an ongoing issue in many of the country’s medical systems.

According to a 2021 study published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine, healthcare workers are considered high risk for coronavirus. They are also more likely to get seriously ill than those in other professions.

However, most of this data is observational and no cause and effect links can be drawn. Additionally, the absolute likelihood of healthy people getting seriously ill is rather low.

Instead of denying healthcare workers their right to choose, isn’t it better to continue studying potential treatments that Big Pharma claims is ineffective or unsafe, such as hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug?

In an observational study published by medRxiv, scientists reported that hydroxychloroquine and zinc could significantly increase the coronavirus survival rate by at least 200 percent if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe case of the infectious disease.

According to the study’s conclusion, “when the cumulative doses of two drugs, HCQ and AZM, were above a certain level, patients had a survival rate 2.9 times higher than the other patients.”

Other studies published back in 2020 have also confirmed hydroxychloroquine is effective when used in certain situations against the coronavirus. In a December 2020 study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, it has been found that the drug can help prevent 84 percent of hospitalizations.

In a separate study by Hackensack Meridian Health, scientists have recorded encouraging results in patients with mild coronavirus symptoms when treated with hydroxychloroquine.

Visit Pandemic.news for more information about hydroxychloroquine and other treatments for the coronavirus.

