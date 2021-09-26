https://thelibertydaily.com/dear-leader-bidens-stunning-hypocrisy-none-of-the-12000-haitians-who-were-just-released-across-america-were-tested-for-covid/

If there was any further need to demonstrate Pandemic Panic Theater has absolutely nothing with protecting Americans from Covid-19, one needs only to look at the undeniable hypocrisy of their handling of the Haitian illegal immigrants who were camped under a Texas bridge until this weekend.

None of them were tested for Covid-19.

Very few of them were jabbed before invading America.

Now, 12,000 of them have been released into the interior of the United States.

The vast majority of them will now disappear from government and media view, never attending their asylum hearing if they even had one scheduled. The man responsible for keeping tabs on them, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, seems to be someone who doesn’t have a clue about, well, anything.

Biden DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “We did not test” the 15,000 illegal immigrants under the Del Rio, Texas bridge. pic.twitter.com/UyTw3drwFu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

The headlines regarding the answer by Mayorkas will focus on his admission that none of the Haitian invaders were tested for Covid-19, but his subsequent statement reiterates what we already knew, that the “leaders” in the Biden-Harris regime are incompetent morons who depend on friendly media and willful ignorance of Democrat voters to retain any power.

“I do not know if anyone was sick with Covid,” he said.

Covid-19 spreads rapidly among the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Mayorkas saying he doesn’t know if any of the 12,000 Haitians released to the interior have Covid-19 tells us they believe we’re all extraordinarily stupid.

