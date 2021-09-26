https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/573891-democrats-urge-biden-to-go-all-in-with-agenda-in-limbo

Democrats are urging President BidenJoe BidenHaiti prime minister warns inequality will cause migration to continue Pelosi: House must pass 3 major pieces of spending legislation this week Erdoğan says Turkey plans to buy another Russian defense system MORE to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake.

The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.

Democrats are looking for sustained hands-on engagement with the hope Biden could sway holdouts and resolve points of tension that have slowed down Democrats’ efforts to pass a $3.5 trillion spending package.

“I think at the end of the day Joe Biden needs to step up and say, ‘this is what we need to do together, everybody needs to pitch in to reach these goals.’ And if he can convince a couple of folks in the Senate, I think it will happen,” said Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinSchumer sets Monday showdown on debt ceiling-government funding bill Democrats surprised, caught off guard by ‘framework’ deal Senate panel advances antitrust bill that eyes Google, Facebook MORE (D-Ill.).

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenSenate Democrats seeking information from SPACs, questioning ‘misaligned incentives’ Bottom line Spendthrift Democrats ignore looming bankruptcy of Social Security and Medicare MORE (D-Md.), after a closed-door policy lunch, urged Biden to burrow further into trying to win over both House and Senate Democrats.

“I think the main issue is that right now the president is going to have to get even more involved than he has been in bringing people together,” Van Hollen said.

Democrats credited Biden for recent meetings at the White House, where he tried to push moderates to come up with a top-line price tag that they could support and pledged to bring up complaints progressives had with the Sept. 27 informal deadline for a bipartisan infrastructure deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi: House must pass 3 major pieces of spending legislation this week Sunday shows preview: Pelosi announces date for infrastructure vote; administration defends immigration policies GOP should grab the chance to upend Pelosi’s plan on reconciliation MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerDemocrats press Schumer on removing Confederate statues from Capitol Democrats’ do-or-die moment Biden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan MORE (D-N.Y.).

“I think it’s a serious negotiation when the president gets involved,” said Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinCongress needs to gird the country for climate crisis Overnight Energy & Environment — League of Conservation Voters — Climate summit chief says US needs to ‘show progress’ on environment Poll from liberal group shows more voters in key states back .5T bill MORE (D-W.Va.).

Biden also met earlier this month one-on-one with Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaWhy Democrats opposing Biden’s tax plan have it wrong House Democrats set ‘goal’ to vote on infrastructure, social spending package next week The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE (D-Ariz.), two senators viewed as the hardest of the 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus to win over. And top White House staffers have been meeting with groups of lawmakers to try to hash out agreements on pieces of the bill, with the White House pledging after last week’s sit downs that there would be more outreach “in the coming days.”

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KainePanic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda Congress facing shutdown, debt crisis with no plan B Democrats confront ‘Rubik’s cube on steroids’ MORE (D-Va.) said he was “impressed” by readouts from his Democratic colleagues who had met with Biden and top White House staff.

“Too intrusive kind of makes people mad and they don’t like it … I think they have a sense of that and they also have a sense of when and how to lean in,” Kaine said. “I just think the level of engagement has really dramatically increased right at the right time.”

But Democrats are signaling that with the clock ticking and big headaches unresolved, there’s a risk of Biden and his top lieutenants doing too little outreach to the warring factions on Capitol Hill instead of too much.

“I think he is, but this is definitely the time where the White House and the president need to be engaged on a daily basis. The clock is ticking,” said Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyCongress facing shutdown, debt crisis with no plan B Senators slow Biden with holds at Pentagon, State Tell our troops: ‘Your sacrifice wasn’t in vain’ MORE (D-Conn.).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenIn Washington, the road almost never taken Senate poised to battle over Biden’s pick of big bank critic Treasury says more rental aid is reaching tenants, preventing evictions MORE (D-Mass.), who hopped onto an elevator where Murphy was chatting with The Hill, chimed in: “An hourly basis.”

The push for more involvement comes as Democrats are eager to show momentum on passing their two-part spending package, which includes the roughly $1 trillion Senate-passed bill and the $3.5 trillion spending package.

Democratic leadership announced a deal with the White House on a framework for how to pay for the agreement, though no deal on a top-line. The announcement, which aides characterized as coalescing behind a “menu of options” for how to pay for the bill, caught rank-and-file senators off guard.

But some Democratic senators, while acknowledging that they hadn’t seen the framework, argued that a step forward, no matter how small, was better than nothing.

“That’s progress, especially progress in light of the last 48 hours that’s transpired. We’re waiting for any progress,” said Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyHouse passes bill to ensure abortion access in response to Texas law Democrats surprised, caught off guard by ‘framework’ deal Bipartisan senators to hold hearing on ‘toxic conservatorships’ amid Britney Spears controversy MORE (D-Pa.).

But Democrats are facing painful decisions about the path forward. The simmering tensions between House progressives and a band of moderates could boil over on the floor this week, with leadership plowing forward, for now, with a plan to vote on both the Senate bill and the House’s $3.5 trillion plan.

Both moderates and progressives have tried to tap into Biden’s mantle to make their case for passing their favored piece of Democrats’ two-track strategy.

Manchin, speaking to reporters after his White House visit, said Biden “would love to see that bill to move forward,” speaking about the bipartisan bill. While Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalSunday shows preview: Pelosi announces date for infrastructure vote; administration defends immigration policies On The Money — House pushes toward infrastructure vote Biden’s baffling decisions leave allies wondering where they stand MORE (D-Wash.) told CNN that progressives were “ready to support and deliver to his desk the entirety of the agenda that he laid out to Congress.”

Even as progressives, including Jayapal and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIn Washington, the road almost never taken Don’t let partisan politics impede Texas’ economic recovery The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE (I-Vt.), are pledging to fight for the $3.5 trillion top-line figure, others are acknowledging that it’s likely to slip. Though both House and Senate Democrats passed a budget resolution earlier this year that allows for Democrats to bypass Republicans on a bill of up to $3.5 trillion that figure was a spending ceiling, not a floor.

“I think the writing’s on the wall that we have don’t have 50 for $3.5 [trillion]. It’s going to be a painful discussion but one I think we can have and bring to completion,” Murphy said. “We’ve become victims to some pretty high expectations.”

But part of the headache for Democrats is that with total unity required in the Senate, they need to figure out what moderates — in particular Manchin — will settle for. Manchin is in charge of writing the Senate’s clean energy provisions, but Democrats also acknowledge they are still trying to figure out where he’ll come down on the top-line and individual provisions.

“Well he’s the president I think he probably could think of a few more things, but also on the other hand I think it’s really incumbent on Joe and Kyrsten at this point to tell us what they support or don’t support so that we can get on this,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko Hirono11 senators urge House to pass .5T package before infrastructure bill Dems punch back over GOP holdup of Biden SBA nominee Senate Democrats to Garland: ‘It’s time to end the federal death penalty’ MORE (D-Hawaii), asked about Biden’s engagement.

“I think this is a situation where maybe somebody extremely close to him … clearly leadership, that would be the president and the leadership, they’re going to have to do whatever they can to really identify what it is that particularly I suppose Joe finds objectionable,” Hirono said.

