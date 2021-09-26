https://conservativebrief.com/criminal-referrals-51884/

Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes has been all over the John Durham investigation and he is expecting major action to be taken.

He appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss the status of the investigation.

“We’ve made 14 criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. I expect every one of those to be looked into. For God sake, the American people, the taxpayers pay for us to do this work. We don’t have guns here in Congress, we can’t go out and arrest people,” he said.

“All we can do is do an exhaustive investigation which we’ve done despite being stonewalled by the Department of Justice. We’ve done our job, now we expect Durham to do his job, which I think he is doing…” he said.

The representative has talked extensively about the investigation this weekend, even claiming that he believes the Russia hoax could trace back to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

In a long-ranging interview with SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily” hosted by Alex Marlow, the representative got into several topics and, among them was the Durham Report.

“I’ve been probably the only guy in America who’s actually had confidence in John Durham,” he said on Wednesday’s show. “I’ve been saying this for a very long time, and that’s largely because he’s run a very closed investigation, unlike what you saw with [Robert] Mueller’s, and it’s an investigation like they should be, where you don’t have leaks to the fake news companies.”

Durham’s investigation led to a grand jury’s indictment of Michael Sussman — a lawyer who recently resigned from Perkins Coie — for making a false statement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Sussman is alleged to have lied about his representation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign when he requested a meeting with the FBI’s general counsel to accuse the Trump Organization of “covert communications” with a Russian bank.

“Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias, a key figure in the ‘Russia collusion’ hoax, has parted ways with the Perkins Coie law firm, ahead of the anticipated release of Special Counsel John Durham’s report into the origins of the Russia inquiry,” Breitbart News reported August 22.

Nunes said FBI indictments for making false statements are typically “used as a secondary charge” due to insufficient confidence in evidence to successfully convicting a suspect on other charges. Sussman’s alleged deception in presenting himself as a concerned citizen in his request for a meeting with the FBI, Nunes assessed, was a textbook example of making false statements to the Bureau.

“In this case, it is a quintessential definition of an indictment of lying to the FBI that I think is really a slam dunk,” the 47-year-old representative said, “and now the question becomes, can Durham get the next set of charges, which would be the larger conspiracy? No one believes that Sussman and all these cats at the FBI and the Clinton campaign … didn’t know about this, right?”

He accused Sussman of presenting himself as “just some guy that happens to be a political lawyer [who] in there and says, ‘Oh my god, I’m just a good citizen. You can’t believe that all this evidence that we have of Trump and Russia.’”

But Nunes warned that there could be two big roadblocks to Durham’s investigation. One being that the current executive and legislative branches of government are currently controlled by Democrats and the other is Attorney General Merrick Garland who is in charge of the Department of Justice, who he called “very dangerous” and “a hack for the Obama-Biden-Harris team.”

“[The Durham investigation] has implications for the Democratic Party,” he said. “Their top lawyers have been erased from the Perkins Coie law firm, so clearly the partners of Perkins Coie know there’s a problem. These are characters that misled us and didn’t give us all the information in Congress. They slow-rolled us, and I’m talking about all of them, all the [intelligence community] people, all the Clinton people.”

“It was very, very difficult to for us to unpeel and unravel this mystery on how they were trying to tie Russia to Republicans, and then ultimately it led to the impeachment of Trump and lots of phony and fake prosecutions,” he said.

