Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker just hit from an NFL record 66-yards to defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field as time expired:

JUSTIN TUCKER FROM 66 YARDS AT THE BUZZER TO BEAT THE LIONS. THE LONGEST FIELD GOAL IN NFL HISTORY. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 26, 2021

Watch for yourself:

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?! JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

The doink off the crossbar really seals it:

JUSTIN TUCKER 66 YARDER DOINKS OFF THE CROSSBAR THROUGH THE UPRIGHTS FOR THE WIN THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY pic.twitter.com/ihSiBXFpRo — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 26, 2021

And “nothing but pain in Detroit”:

The crowd view of the Justin Tucker game winner is INCREDIBLE. Nothing but pain in Detroit. (Via ig: Southenddearborn)@BSMotorCity pic.twitter.com/iJ6cBZGatw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2021

But the fans knew it was coming:

Fellow Twitchy editor Doug Powers even appears to have predicted this outcome before kickoff:

Prepping for another Lions game… pic.twitter.com/gL0umOve69 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 26, 2021

This is a great shot of fans from both teams “experiencing their polar emotions”:

Priceless reaction through the goalpost on Justin Tucker’s 66-yarder. A Lions fan and a Ravens on either side of the aisle, experiencing their polar emotions pic.twitter.com/xM8A0rP59G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2021

And, finally, we have the dueling radio calls. . .

From Baltimore:

As called on Ravens radio: pic.twitter.com/RlXleFexD9 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2021

From Detroit:

As called on Lions radio: pic.twitter.com/513mp2sQ7m — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2021

