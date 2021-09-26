https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/doinks-off-the-crossbar-justin-tucker-hits-nfl-record-66-yard-field-goal-to-defeat-the-lions-at-the-buzzer/

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker just hit from an NFL record 66-yards to defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field as time expired:

Watch for yourself:

The doink off the crossbar really seals it:

And “nothing but pain in Detroit”:

But the fans knew it was coming:

Fellow Twitchy editor Doug Powers even appears to have predicted this outcome before kickoff:

This is a great shot of fans from both teams “experiencing their polar emotions”:

And, finally, we have the dueling radio calls. . .

From Baltimore:

From Detroit:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...