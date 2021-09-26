https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/doinks-off-the-crossbar-justin-tucker-hits-nfl-record-66-yard-field-goal-to-defeat-the-lions-at-the-buzzer/
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker just hit from an NFL record 66-yards to defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field as time expired:
JUSTIN TUCKER FROM 66 YARDS AT THE BUZZER TO BEAT THE LIONS.
THE LONGEST FIELD GOAL IN NFL HISTORY.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 26, 2021
Watch for yourself:
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!
JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
The doink off the crossbar really seals it:
JUSTIN TUCKER 66 YARDER DOINKS OFF THE CROSSBAR THROUGH THE UPRIGHTS FOR THE WIN
THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY pic.twitter.com/ihSiBXFpRo
— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 26, 2021
And “nothing but pain in Detroit”:
The crowd view of the Justin Tucker game winner is INCREDIBLE.
Nothing but pain in Detroit. (Via ig: Southenddearborn)@BSMotorCity pic.twitter.com/iJ6cBZGatw
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2021
But the fans knew it was coming:
We knew it was going in before he kicked it. The life of a Lions fan. #lions #SOL #tucker #Ravens pic.twitter.com/0Il1JcAUQu
— Michael Cushman (@TheOtherMC) September 26, 2021
Fellow Twitchy editor Doug Powers even appears to have predicted this outcome before kickoff:
Prepping for another Lions game… pic.twitter.com/gL0umOve69
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 26, 2021
This is a great shot of fans from both teams “experiencing their polar emotions”:
Priceless reaction through the goalpost on Justin Tucker’s 66-yarder.
A Lions fan and a Ravens on either side of the aisle, experiencing their polar emotions pic.twitter.com/xM8A0rP59G
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2021
And, finally, we have the dueling radio calls. . .
From Baltimore:
As called on Ravens radio: pic.twitter.com/RlXleFexD9
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2021
From Detroit:
As called on Lions radio: pic.twitter.com/513mp2sQ7m
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2021
