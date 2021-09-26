https://noqreport.com/2021/09/26/dozens-of-massachusetts-state-troopers-resign-ahead-of-deadline-for-states-mandatory-vaccine-mandate/

This week, a Massachusetts Superior Court judge refused to allow any delay of the state's vaccine mandate that is set to begin on October 17th. The decision has already caused a wave of state troopers to file their paperwork to quit the force and even more are expected to resign before the mandate kicks in. "Dozens" have already quit, according to the State Police Union boss, Michael Cherven. "We are disappointed in the judge's ruling; however, we respect her decision. To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork." Now that the judge had denied postponing or altering the mandate, troopers who plan to stay and have not received a vaccine have just days to choose which experimental jab they will take. Any officer who has not gotten their first shot by the deadline will lose their job – Around 20% of them are still unvaccinated.

Officers are completely “fed up” with Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s order that requires them to take the jab. The policy was instituted on August 19th and applies to all Executive […]