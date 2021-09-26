https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dr-leana-wen-warns-americans-that-vaccinated-people-carry-more-virus-and-are-superspreaders/

Science has already reflected the evidence of this point being accurate; however, the media have been reluctant to admit it – and in most cases media and politicians are denying it.

In a rare moment of clarity, Dr. Leana Wen admits vaccinated people are now more susceptible to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and carry a higher load of the virus than the non-vaccinated population.  As a result of their vulnerability to carry and spread the virus, the vaccinated population is now the risk to the unvaccinated population.

Posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Infectious Disease, Joe Biden, JoeBama, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...