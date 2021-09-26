https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dr-leana-wen-warns-americans-that-vaccinated-people-carry-more-virus-and-are-superspreaders/

Science has already reflected the evidence of this point being accurate; however, the media have been reluctant to admit it – and in most cases media and politicians are denying it.

In a rare moment of clarity, Dr. Leana Wen admits vaccinated people are now more susceptible to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and carry a higher load of the virus than the non-vaccinated population. As a result of their vulnerability to carry and spread the virus, the vaccinated population is now the risk to the unvaccinated population.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

