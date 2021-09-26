https://thelibertydaily.com/dr-simone-gold-joins-gab-immediately-posts-perfect-picture-to-celebrate/

Dr. Simone Gold is no stranger to censorship. She has been hit in her career, throughout social media, and on television. Her stances on the vaccines and Covid-19 in general have landed her in hot water for the last year that she has been a prominent figure with America’s Frontline Doctors.

Now, she’s moving to freer pastures. The doctor has joined Gab, the free speech platform similar to Twitter without the censorship. Her third past was a picture that shows the people are starting to catch onto the truth.

We have to keep hammering away until the truth finds its way to as many Americans as possible. There are dangers with the experimental injections that must be exposed, and Dr. Simone Gold is trying to do so every day.

