https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/09/elizabeth-warren-wants-to-give-cdc-the-power-to-cancel-rent-whenever-they-want/

The Centers for Disease Control was widely criticized over the summer when they extended the eviction moratorium. Critics correctly pointed out that the CDC is not an elected body, they’re not lawmakers, and they should not have the power to enact such a policy.

Now Elizabeth Warren wants to give them the power to do this whenever they want.

Warren is teaming up with Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri to do it.

Brad Polumbo writes at the Foundation for Economic Education:

Elizabeth Warren Introduces Bill to Bring Back One of the Federal Government’s Worst Pandemic Policies In late August, the Supreme Court struck down the Centers for Disease Control’s so-called “eviction moratorium.” The justices ruled that the federal agency did not have the legal authority to unilaterally extend a prohibition on the eviction of non-paying tenants in many circumstances. This was a win for both the rule of law and for a rental market destroyed by the order—but the victory could prove short-lived, if a new coalition of progressive lawmakers gets its way. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Cori Bush, progressive Democrats, just co-sponsored legislation to revive the eviction moratorium: the “Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021.” Their bill would explicitly give the CDC the authority to re-enact the moratorium and compel it to do so. This new moratorium would potentially go even further, applying automatically to all rentals without tenants applying, as previously required. So, too, it would remain in place until 60 days beyond the “conclusion of the public health emergency.”

Warren clearly wants some of the attention from the left that comes with working with a member of the squad.

The pandemic isn’t over. Pushing hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes will only make it worse. @CoriBush and I have a plan to make sure our government can protect public health by preventing evictions.https://t.co/p5ZWNeKJ3W — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2021

And Cori Bush clearly appreciates their partnership as well.

I know the pain of coming home to an eviction notice on the door. I refuse to sit by and let millions face eviction after the right wing Supreme Court blocked the moratorium.@EWarren and I are introducing the Keeping Renters Safe Act to reinstate the eviction moratorium. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 21, 2021

The FOX Business Network has more background on this:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had previously mandated an eviction freeze in September 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Still, the Supreme Court ruled that the agency couldn’t continue extending the ban without Congress’ approval… After the initial COVID-19 eviction protections expired in July 2021, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued another eviction moratorium under the direction of President Joe Biden. But the Supreme Court again ruled that the HHS secretary doesn’t have the authority to implement a ban on residential evictions. The Keeping Renters Safe Act would grant the HHS secretary permanent authority to implement a residential eviction ban during public health crises to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases, including at homeless shelters. The act would also direct the HHS to implement an eviction moratorium to remain in effect while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency. While some state and local governments have issued guidance on evictions, there’s currently no eviction ban put in place by the federal government.

People like Warren and Cori Bush never want the pandemic to end. It has given them cover to enact policies they would never be able to pass under normal circumstances.



DONATE

Donations tax deductible

to the full extent allowed by law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

