Vaccine Freedom Protest at Staten Island Mall
F Joe Biden chant…
At the Staten Island mall food Court were 60 protesters who are against the mandatory shot take over the food court that is for the vaxxed only. None of the protesters are vaxed
The crowd breaks out in a chant ” F×CK JOE BIDEN ” #VaccinationDrive #JoeBiden #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fv7vi9zsVW
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 25, 2021
Interview with one of the organizers…
An interview I did with Danny Presti the owner of Mac’s public house and the one of the organizers of today’s protest at the Staten Island mall food Court. He stated he wants everyone to stick up for their rights and challenge the vax mandates #VaccinePassports #NYC #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NRBZs4NXES
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 25, 2021