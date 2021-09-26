https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-chants-at-staten-island-mall/

Posted by Kane on September 26, 2021 9:17 am

Vaccine Freedom Protest at Staten Island Mall



F Joe Biden chant…

Interview with one of the organizers…

