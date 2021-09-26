https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/fact-check-sorry-nikki-fried-and-dave-bautista-but-the-state-of-florida-did-not-bounce-covid-19-bonus-checks-for-teachers/

So, are Covid-19 bonus checks that were sent to educators in Florida getting returned for insufficient funds?

Well, yes, but it’s not because the State of Florida has run out of money:

Any Florida teachers out there whose bonus check bounced? pic.twitter.com/cKhyKlE8ja — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) September 24, 2021

According to the Florida Department of Education, around 50 checks didn’t clear because of a banking error on the part of J.P. Morgan Chase:

Note the date on the tweet above — September 24. Now, look at the date on this tweet from the political editor of the Tampa Bay Times — September 26. This tweet is technically correct but why not include what really happened?

Taxpayers fronted a $3.6 million bill so Gov. DeSantis could send $1,000 COVID bonus checks to teachers and first responders with his office’s logo on it. Now some of those checks are bouncing, @lmower3 and @anaceballos_ report.https://t.co/sXmTz6EvzU — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) September 26, 2021

And it appears that potential DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried didn’t bother to read the article as it quotes the explanation from the Florida Department of Education right at the start yet here she is making it about the governor:

And yet he had the Legislature throw a fit over $5,000 because he couldn’t handle seeing my picture on gas station inspection stickers. https://t.co/OxHc4zxVBH — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) September 26, 2021

And actor Dave Bautista also didn’t appear to read the article:

But atleast @RonDeSantisFL got the photo op.That’s good enough for his supporters. They don’t seem very interested in substance. https://t.co/EWU0vnM4j5 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 26, 2021

Do better, people.

