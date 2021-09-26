https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/fact-check-sorry-nikki-fried-and-dave-bautista-but-the-state-of-florida-did-not-bounce-covid-19-bonus-checks-for-teachers/

So, are Covid-19 bonus checks that were sent to educators in Florida getting returned for insufficient funds?

Well, yes, but it’s not because the State of Florida has run out of money:

According to the Florida Department of Education, around 50 checks didn’t clear because of a banking error on the part of J.P. Morgan Chase:

Note the date on the tweet above — September 24. Now, look at the date on this tweet from the political editor of the Tampa Bay Times — September 26. This tweet is technically correct but why not include what really happened?

And it appears that potential DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried didn’t bother to read the article as it quotes the explanation from the Florida Department of Education right at the start yet here she is making it about the governor:

And actor Dave Bautista also didn’t appear to read the article:

Do better, people.

***

