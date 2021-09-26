http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HGzdKeE-OtE/

Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace said Friday on “The Guy Benson Show” that was time to build a border wall while reacting to the flood of Haitian migrants.”

Wallace said, “I was hearing the clip of the president. He was talking about. This is embarrassing. It’s wrong. And it sends the wrong signal to the world. I was thinking he really should be saying that about our immigration policy and the fact that 15,000 people came across this dam into Del Rio, and they were had to spend days more than a week in squalor under this bridge. I mean, to me, that is the real shame here is our immigration policy and that it allows people to come over and doesn’t, just stop them. And that’s what I think the real focus ought to be on. Yes, the horse story, the Border Patrol, CBP on horseback has become a story. I happen to think it’s bad. Forget the whipping for a second. And I understand that’s one of the allegations. And there doesn’t seem to be true. And the president shouldn’t have talked about strapping as he did because that’s another word for whipping. I don’t think that that the Border Patrol, they ought to be able to find a way to keep people from coming across the border. Build a fence.”

Benson said, “A wall, maybe?”

Wallace said, “Yeah, I was going to say build a fence, build a wall, have some kind of a gate so they can’t walk across that dam over the Rio Grande into Del Rio. I don’t know that. I think the idea of guys on horseback stopping migrants from coming by, rushing out the bull, rushing them with the horses. Forget whether there were whips or not. I don’t think that’s right. And either I find that I find that offensive.”

