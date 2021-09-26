https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/26/from-heroes-to-zeroes-how-vax-mandates-are-purging-our-first-responders-n1481489

One year ago the country was celebrating first responders. Among them, doctors, nurses, cops, and firefighters who bravely stayed on the job while the rest of the country was locked down to avoid COVID.

Today, the vax-pimps are doing away with the people who risked their lives for us all.

#WATCH: Hospital and nursing home staff have until Monday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If they don’t workers face being fired. News 4 caught up with nurses at ECMC who say they’re expecting Monday to be stressful for everyone. https://t.co/qZoeXcLGAB — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) September 26, 2021

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in preparation for the exit of potentially tens of thousands of New York health care workers who will lose their jobs on Monday if they are not vaccinated. Hochul’s genius response plan is to replace the roughly 72,000 recalcitrant (former) heroes with healthcare workers licensed in other states, recent graduates, retirees, foreign health workers, and National Guard members with medical experience. Will the new governor can kill as many New Yorkers as Cuomo did?

“We are still in a battle against COVID to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal” Hochul stated on Saturday.

In short, Hochul is preparing to fire an army of New York healthcare workers because they won’t take the vaccine

FACT-O-RAMA! None of the COVID vaccines will prevent you from contracting or spreading COVID. They lessen the likelihood of death and hospitalization.

Massachusetts

Thanks to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the state is losing dozens of state troopers who have decided to resign over vaccination mandates.

Baker instituted a vaccine mandate for all Executive Branch employees, including state troopers.

“Many of these troopers are going to be returning to their previous municipal police departments within the state that allow for regular testing and masks,” claimed police union leader Michael Cherven. “To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork.”

Texas

Hundreds of hospital employees were canned in Texas after refusing to bend their knees and raise their sleeves.

Here is some simple logic: If you do away with farmers, people will starve. If you do away with cops, crime will surge. If you do away with healthcare works, guess what will happen?

Michigan

Not to be out-dolted, Michigan, already facing a shortage of healthcare workers, has decided vaccine mandates for their workers are a good idea.

Stupid Is as Stupid Does

I am always amazed at people’s willingness to inform the world that they are brainless, cotton-headed muppets. In one of the most embarrassing op-eds you’ll ever see, a jackpudding by the name Leonard Pitts Jr.—with all the medical acumen of a can of Dr. Pepper—goes full flat-earther and declares to non-vaxxers: “But the rest of us, we’re mad at you. Because this thing could have been over by now, and you’re the reason it isn’t.”

Leonard doesn’t get this, but COVID deaths are higher now than they were one year ago, despite 84% of the nation being at least partially vaxxed.

Remember when Democrats fought for draconian lockdowns, just to learn that 66% of COVID cases came from shut-ins?

Why are people still clinging to “experts” like Anthony Fauci and Democrat leaders? How many elderly people do Democrats have to kill before their constituents realize that many leftists have no idea what they are doing?

Lockdowns didn’t work, masks are marginally effective, and the idea of social distancing came from medical data from the 1930s-1940s, back when “science” thought you could cure homosexuality with electric shocks. Maybe it’s time to stop with the COVID panic. The people making choices are bombing like a B-52, while those who have had more success battling the China virus, like Rick Desantis and Sweden, are berated for their success.

If nothing else, don’t chase away the very same people who were on the front lines when COVID broke. With COVID deaths higher now, after 84% of the nation has been vaccinated, we might just need them.

