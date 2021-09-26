https://www.oann.com/germanys-afd-is-happy-merkel-is-out-looks-to-form-opposition-bloc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germanys-afd-is-happy-merkel-is-out-looks-to-form-opposition-bloc

(L-R) Parliamentary group co-leader and top candidate of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel, leader and top candidate of Germany's free democratic FDP party Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party and Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet, the moderators Rainald Becker and Peter Frey, co-leader of Germany's Greens (Die Gruenen) and the party's candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock, German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democrats (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-leader of Die Linke (The Left) left-wing party, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, take part in a TV discussion at the German public TV station ZDF following the first election results on September 26, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:03 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

German patriotic party Alternative for Germany expressed happiness over Chancellor Angela Merkel being out of office after the parliamentary election over the weekend. Party leaders stressed AFD reasserted itself as the fifth largest party in Germany.

Alternative for Germany was projected to secure 83 seats in Bundestag after carrying more than 10 percent of the vote. However, the party lost some of its voters while Social Democrats and the Greens made gains.

“I think that with our election campaign slogan ‘Germany, But Normal’ we focused on the right theme and this evening we will look into how we can further build on the result,” expressed Tino Chrupalla, AFD co-leader. “We have seen that we have a strong base electorate in Germany that we can build on and we will look into why we lost possible voters as we will also have to address this with some self-criticism.”

The AFD showed a strong result in the East German states and has been looking to form a broader opposition coalition in case Social Democrats succeeded in forming the new government.

