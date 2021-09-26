https://magainstitute.com/gotcha-cdc-fda-proven-to-have-known-that-gene-jabs-and-remdesivir-are-lethal/

In a shocking presentation that would impel any legitimate government that actually cared about the well-being of its citizenry to immediately ban all mRNA “vaccines,” Attorney Thomas Renz has exposed data obtained from a whistleblower that show that CDC and FDA know and have known that the injections and Dr Anthony “Fascist” Fauci’s pet protocol drug, Remdesivir, are lethal. Renz gave his extraordinary speech at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour.

Thanks to a whistleblower that came forward to Renz, the public is now seeing, for the first time ever, hard data from the CMS Medicare Tracking System, which is the largest database available in the U.S. to study the COVID-19 impact, including deaths & injuries.

The data from the CMS Medicare Tracking System reveal that:

The Total number of American Citizens that have died within 14 days of receiving the COVID-19 injection(s) is 48,465, according to hard data revealed in the Medicare Tracking System.

19,400 people under 80 years old have died within 14 days.

In addition, 28,065 people over the age of 80 have died within 14 days.

As we reported in July, Attorney Renz’ whistleblower, under penalty of perjury, stated that she estimated at least 45K people had died from the COVID-19 vaccine. USA Today Fact Checkers and other fact checking services claimed that to be “misinformation.” Today’s revelations solidify the contention that the “Trusted News Initiative” is actually the primary source of misinformation and propaganda in America, and that Attorney Renz’ whistleblower was correct all along.

Remdesivir Deadly Too

After proving that over 45K people have died from the COVID-19 vaccine, Attorney Renz then shifted his attention to the number of people who are being killed in American hospitals by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s mandated Remdesivir protocol.

The Remdesivir data reveal that:

2,058 of the 7,960 Medicare beneficiaries prescribed Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 have died. That is an unconscionable 25.9%.

That is an unconscionable 25.9%. 46% of people died within 14 days of the Remdesivir Treatment.

Serious adverse events were reported in 131 of the 532 patients who received Remdesivir. That is 24.6%.

CLICK HERE to see the complete whistleblower data.

No wonder these data have been hidden from the world.

Attorney Renz said, ”This begs the question: why is this the protocol in American Hospitals? Does this appear “Safe and Effective” to you?”

Nurse Whistleblowers Reveal Two-tier System of Care Depending on Your Vaccine Status

During Renz’ speech, he also revealed conversations he had with two whistleblower nurses who revealed to him that they have seen first-hand that there is a 2-tier system of healthcare depending on a patient’s “vaccination status.” The nurses revealed to Renz that “patients who had taken mRNA injection(s) are getting Ivermectin, which is proven to heal people, but if you haven’t “gotten the jab” they put you on Remdesivir in the hope that you will die.”

FDA Tracking Deaths, Yet Still Claim the Injections are “Safe and Effective“

Also during Attorney Renz’ speech, he revealed that the FDA is actively working with CMS real-time data (CMS Medicare database) to gather weekly reports on COVID-19 adverse events, despite the fact that the US population is told repeatedly this vaccine is “safe and effective.” Attorney Renz says “This information has never been given to the public, and you will see why they have kept it hidden and never published. It’s very damning, and these data reveal that the FDA knew what was coming, let it happen, and thousands and thousands have died or been injured.”

Renz stated that in New York State alone, thousands of people experienced adverse events after the COVID-19 shot, including thousands of cardiovascular events and thousands of deaths. At least 13 side effects are reported in the system. Moreover, thousands of additional New Yorkers also subsequently got COVID-19 despite being “fully vaccinated. “Remember, these are ‘side effects’ that the government, media, and social media continue to tell the public are not happening. The mantra of “safe and effective” must stop after today’s information,” said Attorney Renz.

The Invisible Scandal

That tens of thousands have died within two weeks of getting jabbed and many more thousands have been killed with Remdesivir is not news to our MAGA Institute tribe, but it should be the lead headline in every major newspaper tomorrow and should lead every news broadcast. That it won’t is an indication of just how corrupt and captive the corporate media are.

I first warned about the mRNA technology on the 15 April 2020 Thomas Paine Podcast, almost a year and a half ago. We tried to get the information to President Trump, but his Administration’s gatekeepers blocked us at every turn. Hopefully, he will somehow see this article and begin speaking against the injections. Operation Warp Speed was a phenomenal logistical success, but it has turned into the greatest government genocide since Darfur.

