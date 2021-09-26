https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/gov-doug-ducey-throws-ice-cold-water-on-trumps-call-to-decertify-the-2020-election-in-arizona/

There are growing calls from Trump supporters in Arizona to somehow decertify the 2020 election in the state:

A move endorsed by the former president as well:

But there doesn’t seem to even be a mechanism to do so even it was warranted:

And Gov. Doug Ducey threw ice-cold water on this plan in this thread responding to the just-concluded audit in Maricopa County:

Others in the state are calling out Arizona politicians who are going with “decertify” instead of calling a special legislative session to deal with concerns raised by the audit:

The next step is that state AG Mark Brnovich, who is also running for the U.S. Senate, will determine if there is any action he can or should take based on the audit’s findings:

And he’s facing pressure from the state GOP to produce:

State GOP Chair Kelli Ward even said her support for his Senate candidacy is dependent on what he does or does not do as AG:

To be continued. . .

