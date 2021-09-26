https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/26/governor-abbott-to-border-patrol-officers-if-you-are-fired-ill-hire-you-n418463

If the investigation organized by the Biden administration into the performance of the horse patrol in Del Rio results in terminations, Governor Abbott has a message for the officers. He will hire them. Abbott accused both DHS Secretary Mayorkas and Biden of a dereliction of duty in their handling of the Biden border crisis.

Abbott was a guest on Fox News Sunday and host Chris Wallace asked his thoughts on Biden’s witchhunt against the horse patrol. Even the photographer who took the pictures that originally went viral on social media and sparked the Democrats’ disinformation campaign against Border Patrol in Del Rio clarified that he saw no one whipping or “strapping” migrants as they came to the shore of the Rio Grande River. “Strapping” is the word used by Biden on Friday to justify an investigation. Abbott’s face turned visibly angry and he said that if any officers are fired, he will hire the horse patrol officers. He rightly accused both Mayorkas and Biden of failing to “secure the sovereignty of the United States.”

“Secretary Mayorkas and, if I can be candid, even President Biden, they are in dereliction of duty,” Abbott said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The Biden administration has abandoned any pretense of securing the sovereignty of either Texas or the United States by having these open border policies,” the governor said. “The people in south Texas, they are angry about the Biden administration for ignoring, for abandoning them. The Biden administration cares far more for the people who are not in this country than he does for the people, American citizens who live in this country.” “What the president said going after the border patrol who were risking their lives, working so hard to try to secure the border. If he takes any action against them whatsoever — I have worked side by side with those border patrol agents — I want them to know something,” Abbott said. “If they are at risk of losing their job at a president who is abandoning his duty to secure the border, you have a job in the state of Texas.” The governor added: “I will hire you to help Texas secure the border.”

The Biden administration intends to make the horse patrol officers the scapegoats in this situation. It’s quite amazing to hear the president say that “they will pay” for alleged misdeeds in carrying out their jobs yet here we are. The disinformation campaign caused the horse patrol to be called away from the border at Del Rio. All the bad publicity the Biden administration received (finally) from the flood of migrants in Del Rio forced action to be taken. The migrant camp was cleared out and the migrants were moved elsewhere, most just released into the interior of the United States, some sent back to Haiti. Bulldozers have plowed over the area so as to appear that nothing ever happened.

Will the Del Rio story help to stop the flow of migrants to the southern border? It may ease some of the traffic from South America, at least for now. Some of the migrants in Del Rio went back to Mexico and will likely attempt to cross again. They will wait until they think it is a better time to try it again. Some Haitians in Colombia are reconsidering continuing north now. They are waiting to see what messages come from the United States.

Some 16,000 migrants are stuck in the northern Colombian beach town of Necocli, awaiting their turn on limited boat transport toward the jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama, where smugglers guide groups through the treacherous region. Tens of thousands of migrants pass through Necocli annually, but the lifting of COVID-19 border closures this year has sent the number of migrants soaring, with the worsening bottleneck overtaxing the town’s utilities and social services. “Some are fighters who are not going to give up their dreams,” said Haitian migrant Gabriel from Necocli’s port. Those determined to help families back home may wait in Mexico before attempting to enter the United States, said Gabriel, who did not give his surname. “Everyone is awaiting a decision by the government of the United States, to see if this calms down and how they can enter to do the migration process.”

Words matter and social media distribute the message that the Biden administration is in support of open borders. That is why the Biden administration is facing a crisis of its own making. When Biden campaigned from the safe confines of his basement in 2020 he specifically said he would end deportations and only arrest illegal immigrants guilty of the most serious criminal offenses. People in Central and Southern America listened and realized they had a green light to make a trip to the southern border. Once there, they usually just cross the border and stop to wait for law enforcement to pick them up. There is no fear of arrest. Unlike any other country in the world, citizens of other countries feel free to cross the U.S. border without proper documentation or abiding by our laws. No other country allows that to happen. We’ll see if the above-mentioned 16, 000 “fighters” will decide to continue their journey now or wait until this latest story dies down.

The surge of migrants continues in other sections of the border. In the Big Bend Sector of West Texas, large groups are reported to be crossing trying to outrun law enforcement. One group recently was dressed in camouflage.

The National Border Patrol Council — Local 2509 tweeted a photo of agents apprehended a large group of migrants wearing camouflage they apprehended near Van Horn, Texas on Friday night. “Subjects ran, Border Patrol Agents ran faster!,” the Border Patrol union officials reported. The group of thirty migrants reportedly ran from the agents in an attempt to avoid arrest after illegally entering the United States. The Van Horn Station agents caught up with the migrants and placed them in custody.

Large group of illegal aliens arrested in Van Horn last night. Subjects ran, Border Patrol Agents ran faster! 30 illegal aliens arrested in total.#BorderPatrol #Union #borderpatrolagent #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/eK8h25dMBR — National Border Patrol Council-Local 2509 (@NBPCLocal2509) September 25, 2021

Another group did the same thing a few days earlier.

A few days earlier, the local Border Patrol union tweeted images of another large group of migrants fleeing from agents assigned to the Van Horn and Sierra Blanca Border Patrol stations. The photos show the migrants all wearing camouflage to attempt to blend into the local vegetation. “Border Patrol agents caught them all,” the union officials tweeted.

On Aug 26, 2021, Van Horn & Sierra Blanca #BorderPatrolAgents arrested a large group of #illegalaliens all wearing camo. Illegal aliens ran, Border Patrol caught them all. #borderpatrol #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/SSK8xQNGqq — National Border Patrol Council-Local 2509 (@NBPCLocal2509) September 20, 2021

We need all hands on deck on the southern border. Demonizing professional law enforcement officers and conducting witchhunts to try to tamp down the public outcry at the horrendous conditions on the border will not stop the flow of illegal migrants. It’s time to fire Mayorkas and for Biden to apologize.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

