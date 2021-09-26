https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/573985-graham-told-trump-he-fd-up-your-presidency-book

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham says he hopes that Trump runs again Trump pushes back on book claims, says he spent ‘virtually no time’ discussing election with Lee, Graham The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden meets with lawmakers amid domestic agenda panic MORE (R-S.C.) reportedly told former President Trump Donald TrumpGraham says he hopes that Trump runs again Trump says Stacey Abrams ‘might be better than existing governor’ Kemp Executive privilege fight poses hurdles for Trump MORE, “You f’d up your presidency” earlier this year when attempting to advise him to accept that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

This apparent bit of hard truth from the South Carolina Republican was shared on Sunday by renowned Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward while he was discussing his new book “Peril” on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddThe press ever-so-politely turns on Biden, as troubles mount NBC’s Chuck Todd: Biden currently battling ‘pretty big credibility crisis’ ‘Highest priority’ is to vaccinate the unvaccinated, Fauci says MORE asked Woodward and book co-author and fellow Post reporter Robert Costa how they would characterize the attitude Graham and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsExecutive privilege fight poses hurdles for Trump Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE had towards Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.

“We quote conversations between Senator Graham and Trump, in which, Lindsey Graham says to Trump, “You f-‘ up your presidency,” at one point just a couple of months ago. The authors said Trump hung up on Graham and then called him back a day later when Graham said to him, ‘I would have hung up, too,'” Woodward said.

“The core conclusion that Graham has is you lost a close election. Face it,” said Woodward.

Graham to Trump: “You f’ed up your presidency” Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward discusses his latest book on Pres. Trump’s final days in office, in an exclusive interview with Meet The Press. https://t.co/5x5JN280Oj pic.twitter.com/A4lMeI6ZQQ — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 26, 2021

The Hill has reached out to Graham’s office for comment.

Todd asked Costa if Trump truly believes he lost the election, noting that he and Woodward quote Trump as saying that if he does not continue fighting the election results then he will lose his base of supporters.

“I’ve learned covering President Trump and covering politics, it doesn’t really matter sometimes what people think it’s what they do and to assume nothing,” Costa said.

“In 2015 a lot of people said Donald Trump won’t run. He’ll never win once he announced in 2016. Well he won and lost in 2020, He wants power back, our reporting in the book shows,” Costa continued. “He’s out there with this Churchillian type language, ‘We’ll never surrender. We’ll never give in,’ whipping up thousands of people across the country.”

