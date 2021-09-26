https://thelibertydaily.com/flip-flopping-fascist-fear-fuhrer-faucis-documentary-bombed-so-badly-nobody-is-releasing-the-numbers/

There’s a documentary about Anthony Fauci that has been out for two weeks. Apparently, so few people went to see it that all of the movie reporting sites as well as the distributors of “Fauci” have yet to release any box office numbers. That can only mean one thing: It bombed in spectacular fashion. This marks the latest ego-buster in a long string of failures to hit the duplicitous bureaucrat.

According to Just The News:

The timing of the film’s Sept. 10 limited release, in cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, D.C. and New Orleans, seemed fortuitous given the aggressive Delta variant. Except we’re still waiting on the box office tally. No major film site — think BoxOfficeMojo.com, IMDB.com, RottenTomatoes.com or Boxoffice Pro — has the film’s earnings to date. JustTheNews.com reached out to representatives at both National Geographic and Magnolia Pictures, the studios copresenting the film, for any figures from its two-plus weeks in limited release. Neither studio responded. The film, which covers Dr. Fauci’s work dealing with HIV/AIDS, SARS, Ebola and now COVID-19, features Fauci family members and fans, including Bono of U2 fame and former national security advisor Susan Rice. Shawn Robbins, chief analyst with Boxoffice Pro, says it’s “incredibly uncommon” for a major studio release to withhold its box office earnings. Some did just that at the height of the pandemic, but most resumed their transparency as theaters opened nationwide earlier this year.

Documentaries generally do not do well at the box office, but apparently “Fauci” was even worse than your average documentary. It would be a major embarrassment for the extreme narcissist if he made a movie and nobody went to see it. Whether due to pressure being applied or pity for the weasel himself, there seems to be a secret gag order in place that’s preventing us from seeing just how little attention is being paid to him.

Other big names were in the documentary as well, including George W. Bush and U2 lead singer Bono. According to the IMDB description, the documentary is “a glimpse into infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci who has led the U.S. fight against every epidemic the country has faced from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19.”

Anthony Fauci is a liar, a failure as a doctor, and has as his only credit an ability to change his opinions on a whim depending on the narrative du jour. Thankfully, his unsuccessful documentary tells us the vast majority of Americans don’t care about him anymore.

