Richard Tsoi (C), a former standing committee member of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, speaks to the media after police officers from the National Security Department raided the June 4 museum dedicated to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong on September 9, 2021. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

The Chinese Communist Party ramped up the harassment and persecution of political dissent in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China announced this weekend it has disbanded after a freeze of $283,000 of its assets by Beijing.

The group has also been faced with criminal charges under the new national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the communist party. The Democracy Alliance has been the organizer of Tiananmen commemorations in Hong Kong for the past 32 years.

Simon Leung (2nd L), a standing committee member of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, is taken away by police officers from the National Security Department after they raided the June 4 museum dedicated to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

“75% of the participants vote in favor of the resolution of voluntary winding up,” announced Richard Tsoi, Secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance. “Thus, Hong Kong Alliance is now under the situation of the winding up procedure.”

The group called on Hong Kong residents to continue the resistance against the Chinese Communist Party.

