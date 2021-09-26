https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6150d140bbafd42ff58bf7d5
While Americans know that guns take many innocent lives every year, many don’t know that firearms also save them….
Joe Biden’s approval rating sunk to 43% in the latest Gallup polling. His numbers are officially under Border Czar Kamala Harris who stands at an inflated 49%. POLL: People Who Voted For Joe Biden Are…
(BREITBART) – Ramifications loom for supply chains as more than 60 container ships were backlogged this week as they waited to dock and unload goods off of the coast of California. Ports in California…
(FOX BUSINESS) – A recording from within the confines of CVS Health corporation shows CVS employees receiving “woke training” pressing them to make “a personal commitment plan” to “mitigate bias.” “Un…
Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he believed “the most likely scenario is annual revaccination” against the coronavirus. | Clips…