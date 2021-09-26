https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/if-this-reuters-report-on-haitian-migrants-is-accurate-its-time-for-another-do-not-come-video-from-kamala-harris/

Reuters is reporting that “thousands of mostly Haitian migrants” are making their way to the United States and are right now in Panama:

REUTERS: Thousands of mostly Haitian migrants traverse Panama on way to United States — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 26, 2021

Caravan 2?

“Up to 4,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, have passed through the treacherous jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama on the Colombian border as they make their way north to the United States, two Panamanian government sources said.” https://t.co/7UThnN2gw8 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 26, 2021

And one reason they’re coming is that they know they’ll be released inside the United States once they get here, as DHS Sec. Mayorkas admitted this morning on Fox News Sunday:

Sec. Mayorkas on @FoxNewsSunday says 10,000-12,000 illegal immigrants from the Del Rio mess have been released into the US & says that number could go higher. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 26, 2021

Mayorkas also “wouldn’t say if the CBP agents on horseback violated any protocols” despite President Biden already finding them guilty:

Sec. Mayorkas wouldn’t say if those CBP agents on horseback violated any protocols, pending the “whipping” smear investigation — but his boss, the president, already told the country those officers would “pay.” My analysis on @FoxNewsSunday: pic.twitter.com/KwJjx9XegT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 26, 2021

Maybe it’s time for another “do not come” video from VP Kamala Harris?

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border. Do not come.” – Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/jFluqDnJ43 https://t.co/Di8h3ltybB — . (@ImReadinHere) September 22, 2021

