https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/09/kenneth-copeland-asks-for-money-for-private-jet-to-avoid-vaccine-mandates-that-he-deems-the-mark-of-the-beast/

(OPINION) Televangelist Kenneth Copeland has asked supporters for money to purchase a private jet so he can avoid vaccine mandates — something he believes is “the mark of the beast” as described in the book of Revelation.

“The time has come for ministries, particularly traveling ministries, to have some other method of travel other than the airlines,” Copeland, the 84-year-old head of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, said on Tuesday during a “VICTORYthon” fundraiser.

“You get into this situation, ‘We’re not going to let you fly unless you’re vaccinated.’ Well, to me, that’s the mark of the beast.” “Not the vaccination,” Copeland later clarified. “I’m not taking the vaccination, but you can do what you wanna do.” Copeland, who with his wife, Gloria, often promotes the prosperity gospel, reportedly already owns three jets and a private airport.

In an interview with Inside Edition in 2019, the Texas-based televangelist said he needed a private jet so he wouldn’t have to fly commercial with what he dubbed “a bunch of demons.” In August, Copeland thanked his supporters for helping him purchase Tyler Perry’s Gulfstream V jet, petitioning them for even more donations and asking if they had named their “seed” to cover an additional $2.5 million in upgrades to the aircraft.

Copeland has also previously made controversial claims about the coronavirus. In June of last year, the televangelist said that his faith in God would shield him from the virus and urged born-again Christians to put their angel to work by activating their faith against the disease. READ MORE

