https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6151c050bbafd42ff58c0248
The state of Texas will provide jobs to any Border Patrol agents who may be fired by the federal government over the “whipping” hoax that has been spread by the……
Efforts by the National Basketball Association (NBA) to implement a sweeping vaccine mandate for all of its players are hitting unexpected resistance from a……
One of the most prominent leaders in the far-left Black Lives Matter movement publicly spoke out against the newly-implemented vaccine mandate in New York City……
According to the initial Cyber Ninja Report released to the media on Friday, the day before the Arizona Senate report was made public, there was real concern about provisional ballots. On page 2 of t…
The NFT, or non-fungible token, market is exploding. Why pay $200K for an NBA Top Shot highlight of LeBron dunking? Here’s the NFT mania, explained….