Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that Haitians had not been treated “as human beings” and said it was because they are black.

Waters said, “They should treat them like they are treating the Afghans. We’re bringing Afghans by the thousands into the country, and they deserve to be brought in because they assisted us in the war. That’s how they should be treating the Haitians, bringing in those who are eligible, vaccinating and making sure that we’re not simply trying to drive them back with our border patrol on horses, with their reins, looking at if they’re beating them.”

Witt asked, “You mentioned the Afghan refugees, those coming into our country. Why the different approach to them versus the Haitians?”

Waters said, “Let me just say this, that Haitians have been the victims of, you know, not only our country but Canada and France, for years, historically. They’re black. They’re poor. It’s the poorest country in the hemisphere. They have been exploited.”

She added, “It does not appear that they are seen in the same way that they see others. Haitians have been the victims because they were the first country to fight off, you know, the repression of France. Of course, France has made them pay a big price for it. Yes, I think they’re treated differently because they’re Black, because they’re Haitians, and because traditionally they have not been treated as human beings.”

