Democrats want to spend trillions. That much is clear. How many socialist fantasies would cash in from the proposed spending is still somewhat unclear. Nevertheless, as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) points out, Democrats seem determined to ram it through as immediately as possible.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), does not want to talk about “numbers and dollars.”

The divide between reality and Democra-topia is continually growing.

