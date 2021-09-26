https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/09/26/mayorkas-we-probably-released-around-12-thousand-haitians-n418453

For the past week we’ve been asking the same question about the debacle at the Del Rio border crossing. What’s really been going on and what hasn’t the government been telling us? Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the rounds of the Sunday morning shows today to finally bring some clarity to the situation… or so we thought. When he showed up on Fox News Sunday to talk to Chris Wallace, he was finally hit with the question of how all of this magical math worked when it comes to how many Haitians were under the overpass, how many were sent back to Haiti, how many are still in detention and how many were simply released into the interior of the United States. That last one is the big question everyone has been seeking answers to. Mayorkas finally coughed up a figure, but even then he couldn’t be specific. He said 12,000 had been released. Or it might be more. He’s not really sure. (Daily Wire)

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 illegal migrants have been released into the U.S. after crossing into the country near Del Rio, Texas, in recent weeks. Mayorkas appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and told host Chris Wallace that about 10,000 to 12,000 illegal migrants have been released and the number “could be even higher.” About 5,000 migrants from the Del Rio border camp are still going through processing. Wallace: Of the 17,400 that weren’t deported back or didn’t return on their own to Mexico, how many of them were released into the U.S.? Mayorkas: Well, they’re released on conditions, and approximately I think it’s about 10,000 or so, 12,000.

I see. 12,000 illegal aliens from Haiti were sent packing “on conditions.” Of course, those conditions involve them voluntarily presenting themselves to federal officials wherever they wind up landing, something we know a majority of them never do. And not for nothing, but this is the same Alejandro Mayorkas who told us on Friday that they hadn’t been testing any of the Haitians for COVID.

I seem to remember way back when (a week or so ago) Mayorkas stood in front of the press corps and said that all of the Haitians under the bridge at Del Rio were going to be flown back to Haiti. Do we still do that journalism thing where government officials are called out for lying or is that not a thing anymore?

Of course, if we’re being honest here, this may very well not be a case of Mayorkas or anyone else in the administration technically “lying” about all of this. But that makes the underlying story even more disturbing. It seems entirely possible that the DHS Secretary is telling the truth when he says that doesn’t really even know how many illegal aliens passed through the hands of our immigration officials down there on the Texas border. And at the beginning of this mess, he may have actually believed that they could vet more than 15,000 people in a matter of days and fly them all to Haiti in a week or so on planes that were only able to carry a little more than 100 people per flight.

That’s the frightening part of all of this. It’s been obvious from the beginning that the Biden administration hasn’t taken this border crisis of their own creation very seriously. And our supposed “Border Czar” has kept herself as far away from the situation as possible while insisting that she’s focusing on “root causes of migration” and not the actual border. Mayorkas is supposed to be the boss over all of the people charged with maintaining border security and yet he continually seems surprised by every new headline that breaks on CNN. He clearly doesn’t even know what his own people are up to.

But those agents have managed to track and report the number of encounters they have with illegal migrants for decades on end. Suddenly in 2021, however, we’re just guessing at how many people came over and how many were turned loose? The return of government competence, transparency, and accountability is surely here, citizens. There’s nothing to fear. There’s also nothing to see here, so it’s probably best if we all just move on, right?

