Pompeo trashes Assange and Wikileaks — Flashback Video

Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, slammed WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange in a full-throated public denunciation Thursday before an audience for foreign policy specialists in Washington, D.C.

“WikiLeaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service,” he said in prepared remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Assange is a narcissist who has created nothing of value,” Pompeo said. “He relies on the dirty work of other to make himself famous. He is a fraud — a coward hiding behind a screen.

Pompeo also said Julian Assange is making “common cause with dictators” and would have been “on the wrong side of history” in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s.

“And in Kansas, we know something about false Wizards,” said the former Kansas congressman in his first public remarks as CIA director.

Pompeo accused “Assange and his ilk” of making common cause with dictators as “they try unsuccessfully to cloak themselves and their actions in the language of liberty and privacy.”

