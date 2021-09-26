https://www.theblaze.com/news/missing-florida-woman-sheridan-wahl-found-dead

A 21-year-old Florida college student drove to South Carolina to visit her father earlier this month, but she went missing. A day after Sheridan Wahl went missing, her body was found behind a fire station in South Carolina.

Wahl, who lived in the Tampa area, drove to see her father in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Her mother, Kelly DeArment Wahl, said she talked to her daughter on FaceTime around 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, near Myrtle Beach. The 21-year-old told her mother that she was going to rent a scooter and was preparing to drive back home to Tampa, WFLA-TV reported. The mother allegedly encouraged Wahl to stay in the area overnight because it would be a long drive back home. The video call was the last time Kelly saw her daughter.

In the early hours of Sept. 20, the mother posted an urgent message on Facebook pleading for help finding her missing daughter after not hearing from her for several hours. The calls to her daughter’s phone purportedly went straight to voicemail, and she could not reach the father.

The young female’s body was found on Sept. 21 behind the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department in Pamplico, South Carolina, approximately 50 miles west of Myrtle Beach.

Two days earlier, Wahl’s car was found torched and abandoned about 10 miles from where her body was discovered. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was found in a ditch in Scranton, South Carolina. The sheriff’s office said the burned-out vehicle did not have its license plate and that the VIN was unreadable.

On Sept. 23, Kelly shared a Facebook update about her daughter’s tragic death.

“We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed. Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express,” the grieving mother wrote.

“Please note that the case has yet to be closed – and details have not been confirmed,” the Facebook post stated. “A full statement will be released pending more information. In the meantime, the family graciously requests that their privacy be respected and deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support from all.”

An autopsy is underway and a cause of death has not been released.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for Wahl’s family to have a memorial and funeral by Elizabeth Echenique, Sheridan’s roommate and friend. Echenique said Wahl was an “amazing musician” and had a “heart of gold” in the crowdfunding campaign.

