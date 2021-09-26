http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/gr8WeWSOgcY/San-Francisco-restaurants-have-seen-a-decrease-in-16480570.php
After just over a month of San Francisco requiring restaurants and bars to check patrons for vaccination status, the city is finally learning about the impact the mandate has had on the hospitality industry.
In a survey given to members of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, the majority (79%) of the 151 responses reported “very few issues” with customers’ willingness to show proof of vaccination. That’s despite 52% stating that one or more employees experienced a conflict related to verification.